FC Zenit win Russian Premier League after decimating Kamano’s Lokomotiv Moscow

The Blue-White-Sky Blues have claimed the Russian top-flight diadem for the eighth time after tearing apart the Steam Locomotives

Francois Kamano’s Lokomotiv Moscow have surrendered the 2020-21 Russian Premier League title to FC Zenit St. Petersburg having suffered a 6-1 obliteration.

Heading into Sunday’s top of the table clash at the Krestovsky Stadium, the Steam Locomotives needed a win to stay in contention for the domestic diadem.

However, they were torn apart by the rampant hosts who had Sardar Azmoun score a hat-trick in the seven-goal thriller.

Following the outcome, Zenit have now emerged as champions of the competition for the eighth time with two games to spare.

Having won their last 13 games in all competitions on the bounce, Lokomotiv headed to Saint Petersburg with the ambition of causing an upset, but they were hit for six.

The hosts got off to a frustrating start as star player Wendel was subbed off for Sebastian Driussi in the 13th minute due to a serious injury. Nonetheless, they took the lead six minutes later courtesy of Artem Dzyuba.

Profiting from a poorly cleared ball by the visiting side’s backline, Driussi floated the ball past goalkeeper Guilherme.

In the 39th minute, Sardar Azmoun doubled the advantage after profiting from an assist from Driussi.

On the stroke of half-time, Azmoun completed his brace from the penalty spot following a foul by Brazilian defender Pablo.

A minute into the second half, the Iranian forward completed his treble to put his side four goals up when he slotted a one-time effort past Guilherme with Malcom floating a brilliant cross.

Sergey Semak continued with their breathtaking form in front of goal as Dzyuba increased the lead in the 51st minute.

Five minutes later, Kamano pulled one goal back for the visitors after stealing the ball from Yaroslav Rakitskyi before slotting past goalkeeper Andrey Lunev.

In the 67th minute, Malcom restored Zenit’s five-goal advantage with Dzyuba providing the last pass.

After featuring for 58 minutes, Guinean forward Kamano – who now boasts of five goals from 23 league matches – was taken off for Vitali Lisakovich in the 58th minute.

Whereas Cape Verde's Ze Luis was introduced for Fedor Smolov in the 65th minute.

With the title already lost, Lokomotiv will compete against Victor Moses’ Spartak Moscow for the second position – which is the league’s last Champions League qualification slot.