FC Goa's Sergio Lobera confident ahead of ATK test

FC Goa host ATK in a battle for the top spot...

head coach Sergio Lobera is confident that his team has been able to deal with the absence of key players and lauded the work put in by the players who stood in for those who missed out.

Ahead of their clash against on Saturday, head coach, Lobera said, "This is football, I think you need to be ready for any situation. There are good teams, if you lose two or three players it becomes difficult. Some of them get cards, some are unavailable due to injury. But now it is okay, as a coach, we always work together. It is very bad for the team, but the league is very long. We have enough time to mend the situations."

He continued, "I am very happy for Sana (Chinglensana Singh). We always work together to help the Indian players. He is a good player. He played quite a number of games. He work very hard. He always listens and wants to work really hard. I am happy with all these young players because if you want to learn something, you listen and work hard."

Lobera was confident of his team's defence although his men have just kept two clean sheets out of seven matches ahead of going up against Roy Krishna and David Williams, the most dangerous attacking duo in this year's ISL.

"Last season was very different because almost all the teams changed. You cannot predict football, you don’t know what will happen. Every team wants to keep a clean sheet. You need to work for that. It is a long work.

"Maybe we can do more. Sometimes it is not always a very good start to the season. I am very happy now. We are playing well. We are not keeping too many clean sheets but we will work on that.

"You will have to defend your goal, give your best. We have good strikers playing in front for us. We need to play hard and keep the concentration for every game, not only for ATK."