FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - ISL playoff format good for the fans

The Spanish coach reiterated his ambition to finish on top of the ISL table…

FC Goa eased past Kerala Blasters 3-0 to go top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table and also confirm their spot in the play-offs for the second season running.

Although level on points with Bengaluru FC, Goa’s superior goal difference has seen them go above last season’s runner-up.

The top four teams in the ISL qualify for the play-offs and thereafter there is a final which decides the winner of the league. Not necessarily the team topping the league stages would go on to clinch the title.

Coach Sergio Lobera stated that he prefers the ISL format as it generates a lot of excitement among fans in the country.

“I think this format is quite attractive and it is good for the supporters,” said the former Las Palmas coach.

On being asked if Goa are the favourites to win the title this season, Lobera remained cautious and gave a diplomatic reply. He mentioned that his team needs to keep their feet on the ground as they still need to make it past the play-offs and then win the final.

“I think there are no favourites as such. For example, we saw what happened with Bengaluru FC (last season). Everyone was considering them the favourites and then Chennai (Chennaiyin FC) got the title.

“We have to stay humble, keep working and keep our feet on the ground,” said Lobera.

It must be noted that Kerala Blasters failed to test Naveen Kumar in goal as they didn’t have a single shot on target.

“I’m very happy because we have improved defensively but we have also continued to create the same number of chances up front,” said the 42-year-old.

They next travel to Bangalore to take on Bengaluru FC who haven’t registered a win in their last three matches.

“We only have two days until the next game but we are going to get ready in the best way possible. It would be a very entertaining game and also an exciting challenge because we will be playing to finish on the top of the table,” signed off the former assistant coach.