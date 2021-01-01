'We can change' - FC Goa's Juan Ferrando puts behind twin losses to Persepolis ahead of Al-Rayyan tie

The FC Goa manager reiterated that his team is fatigued due to playing too many matches in a short span of time...

After losing their last two matches against Iranian giants Persepolis FC 2-1 and 4-0, FC Goa now take on Qatar's Al-Rayyan in a second leg tie in the group stage of the ongoing AFC Champions League (ACL) 2021.

The Gaurs had begun their campaign in the ACL with a goalless draw against the Qatari side. The Indian Super League (ISL) outfit had fought valiantly against Laurent Blanc's side and picked up a point.

What did Juan Ferrando say?

"The last two games are very important for us. We have to be strong psychologically to beat the pressure of participating in the AFC Champions League. We want to do our best on the pitch," said the Spanish coach.

FC Goa boss Juan Ferrando suggested that he wants to shrug off the disappointment of losing their last two matches and want to get the best result in the remaining two matches of the group stage.

"First of all, when you lose by four goals it becomes very difficult psychologically," opined the FC Goa coach. "But also you need to find out why the result was not good and then explain to the players about a new plan and of course, we can improve. We can change, we can prepare a new plan. The players are ready. In this case, I am sure the result will be better than the last two games."

Important match for both teams

"The second leg is different. Firstly, the players are more tired. In the first leg, the players were more ready but now after 10 or 12 days and four matches the players are tired. For me, it is a different game but let us not forget we are playing against a very good team. Al-Rayyan, in this match, will have two new players as two of their players (Ahmed Abdul-Maqsoud and Frank Com) are suspended. This game is important for both the teams and it will be different from the first leg," stated the former Volos FC coach.