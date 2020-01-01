'The pressure is on Bengaluru FC,' insists FC Goa assistant coach Jesus Tato

The Goans will be looking to extend their lead atop the standings when they face Bengaluru FC

will have to make do without Sergio Lobera in the dugout when they face at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Ahead of the crucial tie, Jesus Tato, the assistant coach of the Goan side, reiterated his disappointment in the gaffer's sending off in the 4-3 win over last month.

"Coach Lobera will be with us till the moment we go into the stadium. All the staff will try to give our best because the players will need to feel our support. I want to talk only about this absence because till now I don't know why coach Lobera was sent off," Tato lamented.

The former C player praised his side's attitude to stay in the game despite conceding twice in the second half against Chennaiyin FC.

"It's true that we arrived to the half-time of the last match with a big difference (3-0 lead) but in the first part of the second half, I would prefer to give credit to the Chennaiyin players before putting the blame on our players. They started the second half with a lot of energy.

"I think we have to check our mistakes but also give credit to our players for bouncing back in the worse moments (after conceding twice) of the game and finish the match to get three points. That was very important for us to continue at the top of the table," he explained.

FC Goa have managed to beat the Blues only once in six meetings. However, Tato believes that the pressure is Carles Cuadrat's team who are currently third on the table.

"We are going to face one of the best teams in the ISL. It's a big match for us but I think the pressure is on them. We (Goa with 25, and Bengaluru 16 points) have five points between us. We can go to Bengaluru with full of confidence and if we can get three points, the gap will increase to eight points," he reasoned.

Bengaluru FC have not been as prolific in front of goal after losing Venezuelan goal machine Miku Fedor, though they have recently roped in Jamaican international Deshorn Brown while Manuel Onwu nurses his injury.

Asked if Goa will also be delving into the January transfer window to sign their seventh foreigner, Tato replied, "I think coach Lobera told that this is not in our hands. It's up to the management."

"Talking about Bengaluru," he continued, "it's true that Miku was a key player and all the teams lost one player like Miku but they (Bengaluru) have a very strong squad and they also made some very important signings. Raphael Augusto is one of the best midfielders in the league. They also got some new players in the summer transfer window who have to adapt to a new system so that Bengaluru fight for the title at the end of the season."