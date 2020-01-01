FC Goa striker Igor Angulo ready to replace legend Ferran Corominas

Igor Angula says he will try to make the fans forget Ferran Corominas with his displays for FC Goa...

's Igor Angulo is looking forward to the challenge of playing in Asia for the first time in his career and is ready to replace the club's top scorer Ferran Corominas who has 55 goals in three seasons.

"I played in at all levels. I also played some games in the (Athletic Bilbao) and in the end, I wanted to try something new. I went to Cyprus, Greece and in the end. Finally, to be a really good player, you need to adapt to any condition and not only to good ones (conditions) but the worse ones also. That's why I wanted to test myself," he told (ISL) via Instagram on Thursday.

"Corominas is a legend at the club (FC Goa) and I am going to replace him. So, of course, I feel the pressure but I also felt pressure at Gornik [Zabrze] as the captain and leader of the team - I felt that the fans expected the best from me. I think it's good for me too, to keep myself motivated and focused on the game. I love it and I don't think it's going to be any different for me."

More teams

The 36-year-old is hopeful of exceeding expectations in terms of the comparisons with Corominas.

"I prefer not to compare myself with anyone but what the fans of Goa can expect from me is [that I am a] typical striker. I like to be on the ball, I like to be close to the post and score goals - in the end, it's my job to score goals. I don't like to drop to the midfield and start the play. I like to finish the action. Lately, my numbers are there and I hope to continue like this in Goa.

"I think for the fans, Corominas for sure is one of the best [players to have played for the club]. And that's why it's a good challenge for me to replace him and for the fans to forget him will also be a good challenge and I will try to do it," he admitted.

Angulo scored plenty of goals at Gornik Zabrz and helped them gain promotion to the Ekstraklasa - the Polish top division. There, he won the Golden Boot and helped his team qualify for the first qualifying round of the UEFA .

However, the style of football played at Gornik wasn't the same that as of FC Goa. But the former Cannes forward is not too concerned.

"It's going to be different for me because we (Gornik) played more of counter-attacks. Also, we were not the best team in Poland - that's why we had to adapt to the opponent. Now it's going to be different.

"Goa is one of the best teams in and we like to attack all the time. Also, Goa has this Spanish style of keeping possession all the time because they have had Spanish players, and also Spanish coaches. So I think it's going to be easier [for me] because of the Spanish style which I was used to playing in the past," he stated.