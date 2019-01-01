FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

LA Galaxy could be without the services of Ibrahimovic as they look to face a Dallas side that they lost two both times last season

will host at Toyota Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the second week of the new season.

The home side opened the regular season with a 1-1 draw against New Revolution, and won both clashes against LA Galaxy with identical 3-2 scorelines. Meanwhile, the Galaxy defeated 3-1 in their opening game and will be eager to exact revenge in Texas.

Game FC Dallas vs LA Galaxy Date Saturday, March 9 Time 8:30pm GMT / 3:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Univision, Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be livestreamed or televised.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team

Position FC Dallas players Goalkeepers Gonzalez, Maurer, Zobeck Defenders Cannon, Ziegler, Bressnan, Hernandez, Pedroso, Hedges, Montgomery, Nelson Midfielders Gruezo, Acosta, Aranguiz, Mosquera, Rollingshead, Hayes, Servania, Pomykal, Barrios, Roberts, Cerillo Forwards Colman, Ondrasek, Badji, Atuahene, Twumasi, Ferreira, Reynolds

Forward Cristian Colman is sidelined with a torn left ACL, while Francis Atuahene is also out after rupturing his left ruptured pectoral muscle. Callum Montgomery is a doubt after picking up a light ankle sprain.

Potential FC Dallas XI: Scherbitski; Rios, Filipovic, Filipenko, Volodko; Baga, Dragun, Hleb; Skavysh, Tuominen, Stasevich.

Position LA Galaxy players Goalkeepers Bingham, Lampson, Vom Steeg, Lampson, Vom Steeg Defenders Polenta, Romney, Steres, Skjelvik, Hilliard-Arce, Arellano, Araujo, Feltscher, Traore Midfielders Kitchen, Carrasco, Alessandrini, dos Santos, Corona, Lletget, Antuna, Juninho, Boateng, Alvarez, Cuello Forwards Giroud, Ibrahimovic, Pontius

Sebastian Lletget, Perry Kitchen and Juninho are all injury absentees, while Roman Alessandrini is a doubt with a right hamstring injury. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is also likely to miss out after picking up an Achilles injury.

Potential LA Galaxy XI: Bingham; Feltscher, Steres, Polenta, Skjelvik; Antuna, Carrasco, Dos Santos, Boateng; Cuello, Pontius.

& Match Odds

FC Dallas are priced at odds of winning 7/10 according to bet 365, while a draw is available at 3/1. A win for LA Galaxy is priced at 7/2.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

In 2018, LA Galaxy missed out on the MLS Cup playoffs for the second year in a row following massive defensive woes and injury concerns. They will be looking for redemption this year, starting with a visit to FC Dallas – where they were twice beaten last season.

Article continues below

Former star Ibrahimovic was on the scoresheet as his side registered an opening day victory over , but is a late fitness doubt and is now unlikely to have travelled to Texas.

Daniel Steres was also on the scoresheet as Galaxy roared back from an early deficit to help new manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto open his LA Galaxy era with a victory.

Dallas will also be navigating the new season under the guidance of a new coach, this time in former academy director Luchi Gonzalez.