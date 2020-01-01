FC Cincinnati appoint former Reading and Feyenoord manager Stam as new head coach

The ex-Manchester United and Netherlands star is preparing for a "big challenge" in MLS after taking charge of the 2018 expansion franchise

Jaap Stam has been announced as the new head coach of side FC Cincinnati.

The former , Milan and defender heads to Ohio along with Said Bakkati, who has worked as Stam's assistant throughout his coaching career.

"For myself, to get the opportunity to work in America and to work in MLS for a club like FC Cincinnati, it's a dream," Stam told his new club's website.

"I've always liked the country and I've always liked the mentality of the people in the States as well in what they're trying to achieve.

"To get the opportunity to work for this project by building the club - hopefully even further than where they already are, because I think they've already done a great job - but being a presence as a team, even more in MLS, getting results and working together with the fans and everybody already working within the club, for me it's a big challenge to do well."

We wanted to share some news... you'll want to watch to the very end.#AllForCincy // #FCCincy pic.twitter.com/9SdHsE8Xfb — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) May 21, 2020

Stam started his post-playing career with Jong in 2014 before spending two years in charge of English Championship side Reading. He joined PEC Zwolle for 2018-19 before taking over at in June 2019, only to step down three months later after a 4-0 loss to Ajax.

"We are very happy and pleased to have Jaap Stam become FC Cincinnati's new head coach," said general manager Gerard Nijkamp. "He has an extensive background in being part of some of the most successful clubs in the world as a player and has also proven that he can guide teams through transitionary periods as a head coach.

"I strongly believe that Jaap can lead us through our next phase, to our new stadium, and help us achieve our goals in the future, making players better and bringing his knowledge and experience inside the club.

"I have full confidence that he will be successful at FC Cincinnati and will be a great fit to carry out our established playing philosophy and guide the club to achieve future successes."

Cincinnati finished bottom of the Eastern Conference with six wins from 34 games in 2019, their first year in MLS following the awarding of an expansion franchise to the city in 2018.