FC Cincinnati boss Alan Koch uncertain of Fanendo Adi’s injury

The 28-year-old limped off Sunday’s Major League Soccer fixture after a collision with his opponent

Cincinnati manager Alan Koch is not sure of the severity of Fanendo Adi’s injury following their 3-0 victory over .

Adi who was playing against his former side was involved in a collision with Timbers centre-back Larrys Mabiala towards the end of the first half which resulted in a yellow card for the Congolese but the Nigerian forward could not feature again due to pains from the tackle.

The forward who has played every minute of the Orange and Blues’ games this season was replaced immediately after the interval by Darren Mattocks.

After grabbing their first league win at home, the Nippert Stadium outfit boss disclosed that he is uncertain about the injury the Nigerian attacker picked up.

"I'm not sure exactly what it is but we're obviously going to have to sit him right now. He's not good to go unfortunately,” Koch was quoted as saying by MLS Soccer .

Adi has featured in all three of Cincinnati’s league games this season but he is yet to open his 2019 Major League Soccer goal account.

The Ohio outfit are sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with four points from three matches so far.