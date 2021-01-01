FAZ suspends Forest Rangers’ Chileshe for ‘urinating against goalpost’

The act took place on Saturday and the tactician’s case has been referred to the disciplinary committee for investigation

The Football Association of Zambia has suspended Forest goalkeeper coach Charles Chileshe for urination or simulation of urination during Saturday's fixture against Prison .

In a letter dated January 18, FAZ has stated the tactician’s behaviour brought the game into disrepute and thus the tactician has been suspended from the ongoing season.

“The Football Association of Zambia has suspended Forest Rangers Football Club goalkeeping coach Charles Chileshe for unsporting conduct during a Super Division Week 13 fixture between Prison Leopards and Forest Rangers at President Stadium in Kabwe,” the federation’s letter addressed by deputy general-secretary Joseph Chimpampwe stated.

“Chileshe’s action of sprinkling an unknown substance in goal and urinating or simulation of urinating against one of the goalposts acted in a manner that is not consistent with the values and integrity of football as espoused by Fifa, Caf and FAZ.”

The Rangers coach will now be forced to sit out until his case is been investigated by the disciplinary committee. The secretary-general affirmed the federation will in no way tolerate such unsporting acts and gave no indication when the investigation over the matter is expected to be ruled upon.

“His actions have without doubt brought the name of the game into disrepute and therefore we have no option but to suspend Chileshe’s registration for the 2020/2021 season and his case shall be decided by the appropriate FAZ judicial body," the statement added.

“This means that Chileshe cannot function as an official for your club in any capacity until his case is disposed of.”

The Rangers-Leopards game was part of the actions that were played over the weekend.

On Saturday, Green Buffaloes defeated bottom-placed Kabwe Warriors 2-0 courtesy of Aubrey Chlla’s brace. Indeni FC went down 1-0 to Buildcon FC as Brian Mwila’s goal separated them while Lumwana Radiants and Kitwe United drew 0-0.

Nkwazi FC and Lusaka Dynamos also drew 0-0 while a 2-2 scoreline was registered by Napsa Stars and Red Arrows with James Chamanga and Joseph Phiri scoring for Red Arrows when Emmanuel Manyuka’s brace for Napsa Stars was enough to produce the draw for the game.

Francis Zulu and Kobe Chipeta scored for Prison Leopards against Rangers in a game that has now been surrounded by controversy.

On Sunday Zesco United got a 2-1 win over Nkana FC through Thabani Kamusoko and Winstone Kalengo’s goals. Ronald Kampamba was Nkana’s scorer.