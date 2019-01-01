Fayadh counting on Kedah experience to secure SEA Games spot

Winger Fayadh Zulkifli will be using all that he learnt with Kedah to impress Ong Kim Swee as he looks to earn a trip to Manila.

may have ended their 2019 season on a low after a defeat to Johor Darul Ta'zim in the final of the 2019 but the work that head coach Aidil Sharin put in, cannot be overlooked. Particularly the fact that puts his faith in young players with several standout performers that are starting to make waves in Malaysian football.

Two of those are Fadzrul Danel and Fayadh Zulkifli who have both been given plenty of game time not only in the cup competition but also in the . Both have been called up to the Malaysia Under-22 squad preparing for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games and the latter is hoping to make the call-up count.

"I will try my best to be picked for the squad to Manila. The games that I've been getting at Kedah has enabled me to get noticed by national team. Hopefully the experience of playing in the Super League and Malaysia Cup does give me a certain advantage as being part of the SEA Games squad would be the biggest achievement of my career thus far," said Fayadh.

Despite chosen by Aidil to predominantly starting from the bench, Fayadh seemed to be the first choice replacement for Farhan Roslan with both having similar traits in their style of play, constantly looking to take on players and providing options from wide.

The competition for places in Kim Swee's squad will however not be easy for Fayadh. While the 21-year-old should be able to get a spot in the squad, the starting XI is another matter. WIth Akhyar Rashid expected to join the squad in the later date and the presence of Faisal Halim, Fayadh could yet find himself being an useful option from the bench even at international level.

