Favre ready for life after Sancho and Hakimi at Dortmund

Both players have attracted interest from some of Europe's top clubs, leading Favre to admit they might soon be leaving

coach Lucien Favre recognises there is no guarantee over the futures of Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi.

Former winger Sancho has long been linked with a return to the , most persistently with .

Hakimi's future is also unclear given his loan deal from expires at the end of the season and Dortmund have not yet agreed to an extension.

More teams

Although the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has made significant transfer spending less likely across Europe, it remains unclear whether Dortmund will be able to keep Hakimi and resist offers for Sancho.

Favre is prepared for the prospect of losing both players, even though he is still hopeful they will stay at Signal Iduna Park for 2020-21.

"We'll see after the season," he said on Monday. "Of course, players will leave. We hope the players will stay, but it is possible that players will leave. You have already mentioned two [Hakimi and Sancho] that we don't definitely know about.

"Of course, they could stay with us, which would be very good for me. But we'll see what we'll do, whether it's in defence, midfield or attack."

Dortmund host on Wednesday in their next match but may already have secured the title if they beat on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Favre is happy to congratulate Hansi Flick on guiding Bayern to an eighth domestic title in a row, but he still feels things could have been different had Dortmund been given a penalty for a Jerome Boateng handball when the two sides met last month in a game the league leaders went on to win 1-0.

"I am very happy for my colleague at Bayern," he said. "He is doing a very good job. I can only congratulate him. But I still can't forget our game against Bayern.

"It was a clear penalty in the 60th minute [when Erling Haaland's shot hit Boateng's arm]. And everything would have been open after that. That would have changed everything. We were close. But in the end, we have to admit that Bayern is clearly the best team."