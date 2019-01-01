Faty Papy: African football pays tribute to fallen Burundi midfielder

The 28-year-old midfielder passed away during a football game in Eswatini on Thursday

Social media has been flooded with tributes to Burundi international Faty Papy, who collapsed during a game between his Eswatini side Malanti Chiefs and Green Mamba.

Prior to Thursday's collapse, Faty was said to be battling a heart condition and had his stay with cut short due to his health issues.

The former Trabzonspor player played a part in Burundi's qualification for their maiden berth in .

However, the sudden demise comes as a shock to the footballing world across the continent with the 2019 Afcon less than two months away.

SAD! SAD! 😢 Burundian 🇧🇮 midfielder Papy Faty has passed away while playing for eSwatini outfit Malanti Chiefs. He had a history of heart complications prior to this.



Papy helped Intamba mu Rugamba to qualify for AFCON 2019 - their very first AFCON! RIP. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/pCUxsNiw37 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) April 25, 2019

Papy Faty was the guy who unintentionally injured me the first time I injured my knee in a Telkom QF vs Wits when I was only 23, I remember him messaging me after the game apologizing, wishing me all the best & said he will pray for me. — Keagan Buchanan (@keagan_buchanan) April 25, 2019

Papy faty on this week @Soccer_Laduma... May his soul Rest In Peace... 😔Muthi can’t heal everything pic.twitter.com/ktY1zeL1TP — G.S Maku (@gopolang6) April 25, 2019

Rest In Peace Faty Papy.#fatypapy — Alp (@phntm_024) April 25, 2019

RIP Papy Faty - good player, but an even better person 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Htl1NI7AoU — Keegan Wasserfall (@keegan_siyavuma) April 25, 2019

I'm very moved by the death of Burundi's midfielder Papy Faty while playing for his club in #swaziland🇸🇿 . He helped our national team to qualify for #afcon2019

#Burundimourns https://t.co/UJs9Z2UWsF — Olivier Makambira (@oliverMakambira) April 25, 2019

R.I.P. Papy Faty 💔. Gone too soon! pic.twitter.com/ieejg8AGmP — Miss Lee⚽👠 (@TheeMissLee) April 25, 2019

The Burundi international has sadly passed away at the age of 28.

I would like to extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult period. #RIP Papy Faty 🇧🇮 — Lwazi Ntanga (@LN_NTANGA17) April 25, 2019

Papy Faty 💔 rest easy king! ⚽ — Kgothatso (@makgati12) April 25, 2019

Papy Faty😥 goodbye soldier👏 — Wesley Maswanganyi (@Gaddwes) April 25, 2019

Sad to hear of the passing of Papy Faty was a pleasure playing alongside him... May his soul rest in paradise thoughts and prayers with the Faty family 🙏🏽 — Daine Klate (@Klatey7) April 25, 2019