Fati benefitting from Messi advice as Barcelona dream continues

The teenage sensation is being guided by one of the game's all-time greats and is eager to continue improving

prodigy Ansu Fati thanked Lionel Messi for his advice after the teenage attacker struck twice in the club's 4-0 win over Villarreal on Sunday.

Fati scored twice in the opening 20 minutes as Ronald Koeman's side opened their new campaign in style following a turbulent off-season.

Messi would score Barca's third goal from the penalty spot before forcing Pau Torres into an own goal just before half-time.

It was Fati who truly starred on the night however as he showed why some are already tipping him to the fill shoes of Messi at Camp Nou one day.

For now though, the 17-year-old is savouring every minute playing alongside the Argentine, who has been playing a big role in the young attacker's development.

"Playing with Messi is a dream I had since I was a child and now I am living it,” Fati told reporters post-match.

"He gives me a lot of advice, he helps me a lot on the pitch and in training, but away from it too, and that makes me very happy.

"I want to keep improving every day, to continue to learn from my team-mates because they are the best around and they are trying to help me every day."

Fati scored eight goals in all competitions last season as he burst onto the scene after coming through Barcelona's youth ranks.

Koeman looks ready to develop Fati further after handing him a start on Sunday and revealed he wasn't happy with the youngster's most recent performance.

"I had criticised him against Elche but today I told him he had a great game, he was very direct and we made the most of his quality,” Koeman said.

"He’s a young player who has to look to perform consistently and he showed he had a great future and I’m so happy after his game today.”

Barcelona next face in La Liga on Thursday with the Sky Blues undefeated across their first three league games of the new season.

Koeman has won all four of his games since being appointed manager at Camp Nou with the club claiming consecutive friendly victories before also seeing off Elche in the Joan Gamper Trophy.