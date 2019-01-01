Farouk Miya: Ugandan striker joins Konyaspor Kulubu from HNK Gorica

The Ugandan national team player has moved to Turkey and was unveiled by his new club on Tuesday

Ugandan international Farouk Miya has joined Turkish side Konyaspor Kulubu on a three-year deal.

Miya joins the Turkish side from HNK Gorica of and has been given jersey number 21. He was part of the Ugandan team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in where they exited the tournament in the Round of 16.

Miya has scored 11 goals in 30 matches for his national side.

“I admired the stadium and facilities. As soon as I stepped into the club, I realized what a great community it was. I signed for three years here today," Miya told the Konyaspor website after signing.

“During this period, I want to make a great contribution to Konyaspor with my performances. I thank everyone who contributed to my transfer. I’m excitedly waiting for the day I will be on the field.”

Miya watched his new side take on MKE Ankaragücü in a game which ended in a goalless draw on Sunday.

“I had the chance to watch the first game of the season. We have a very high quality and a very strong team. I am sure that I will adapt to the team in a short time and will do my best to the end,” he continued.

Miya played for (UPL) side Vipers SC from 2013 to 2016 before going abroad to join Standard Liege of until 2018. While at HNK Gorica he was sent on loan twice with the first stint coming in 2017 where he was at Royal Excel Mouscron before another spell at Sebail.