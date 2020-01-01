Farouk Miya nets winner as Konyaspor edge Rizespor

The Uganda international scored the decisive goal to help his side secure a narrow victory at Konya Buyuksehir Belediyesi Stadium

Farouk Miya scored the only goal in Konyaspor’s 1-0 win over Rizespor in Sunday’s Turkish Super Lig game.

The 22-year-old midfielder has continued to impress since teaming up with the Anatolian Eagle last summer from Gorica.

The international came off the bench for his 22nd league appearance for the Konya Buyuksehir Arena and shone, helping his side to bounce back to winning ways, after a three-game winless run.

With only seven minutes into the encounter, Konyaspor got a glorious chance to open the scoring from a free-kick but missed the target.

After both sides failed to break the deadlock, manager Bulent Korkmaz brought on Miya for Levan Shengelia in the 57th minute in his quest to ensure his side clinches the victory.

The midfielder then went on to score the match-winner with a well-taken strike from the penalty spot, leaving goalkeeper Tarik Cetin with no chance.

The Uganda star has now scored seven goals and provided one assist in 26 appearances across all competitions, amid other dazzling displays.

With the win, Konyaspor are 14th on the league table with 30 points from 30 games, two places above the relegation zone.

Miya will hope to continue his impressive performances when his side takes on Gaziantep FK in their next league game on Thursday.

Victory in the encounter will steer Konyaspor further away from the drop zone and brighten their hope of maintaining their Super Lig status.

Miya started his career with the Vipers in 2013 before he joined Belgian side Standard Liege in 2016, where he spent two years.

The midfielder, who made 33 league appearances for Gorica before his departure, is a key member of the Uganda national team and has 64 caps for the East African side.