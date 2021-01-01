Premier League

Fantasy football: FPL Gameweek 37 team news, captain picks and more

Stephen Darwin
Last updated
Goal's handy guide aims to assist your team selections over the course of the 2020-21 campaign

There's just two gameweeks to go in the Fantasy Premier League but, with 20 matches left to play, there's still plenty of time to rack up a healthy final points tally.

Gameweek 37 sees 10 fixtures crammed into the next two days, with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool having, on paper, favourable fixtures that could see some big numbers posted.

Check out the below as Goal offers team news, captain recommendations and more as you look to turn those arrows green and climb your FPL league tables in the final knockings of the 2020-21 campaign.

Contents

  1. Gameweek fixtures
  2. Team news
  3. Suspension table
  4. Who is the best captain pick?
  5. Dream 15 wildcard picks

Gameweek 37 fixtures

Date Fixture Time (BST)
May 18 Man Utd vs Fulham 18:00
May 18 Southampton vs Leeds 18:00
May 18 Brighton vs Man City 19:00
May 18 Chelsea vs Leicester 20:15
     
May 19 Everton vs Wolves 18:00
May 19 Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd 18:00
May 19 Tottenham vs Aston Villa 18:00
May 19 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal 19:00
May 19 Burnley vs Liverpool 20:15
May 19 West Brom vs West Ham 20:15
GAMEWEEK 37 CHANGES DEADLINE: May 18, 16:30

Team news

Last updated: 18/05/21 09:00 (BST)

ARSENAL

Player Injury Likely return date
David Luiz Thigh May 19
Granit Xhaka Groin May 19
Hector Bellerin Knock Unknown

ASTON VILLA

Player Injury Likely return date
Morgan Sanson Knee May 19
Tyrone Mings Shin May 19
Trezeguet Knee Next season
Matty Cash Knock Next season

BRIGHTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Davy Propper Ankle May 23
Joel Veltman Calf May 23
Solly March Knee Next season
Tariq Lamptey Hamstring Next season

BURNLEY

Player Injury Likely return date
Nick Pope Knee May 19
Dale Stephens Ankle May 19
Robbie Brady Calf Next Season
Phil Bardsley Hernia Next Season
Kevin Long Calf Next Season

CHELSEA

Player Injury Likely return date
Mateo Kovacic Thigh May 18
Andreas Christensen Thigh May 18

CRYSTAL PALACE

Player Injury Likely return date
Nathaniel Clyne Illness May 19
Patrick van Aanholt Other (personal reasons) May 19
Luka Milivojevic Other (personal reasons) May 19
James McArthur Calf Unknown
Connor Wickham Strain Unknown
Nathan Ferguson Other Unknown
Mamadou Sakho Thigh Unknown
James Tomkins Other Unknown

EVERTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Josh King Lower back Unknown
Yerry Mina Adductor May 19
Jean-Philippe Gbamin Knee Next season

FULHAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Tom Cairney Knee May 23
Antonee Robinson Ankle May 23
Terence Kongolo Knee Next season

LEEDS

Player Injury Likely return date
Robin Koch N/A (given early leave) Next season
Pablo Hernandez Other May 18
Mateusz Klich N/A (given early leave) Next season
Adam Forshaw Other Unknown
Helder Costa Lower back Next season

LEICESTER

Player Injury Likely return date
Jonny Evans Ankle May 23
James Justin Knee Next season
Harvey Barnes Knee Next season
Cengiz Under Hip May 23

LIVERPOOL

Player Injury Likely return date
Jordan Henderson Groin Next season
James Milner Other May 19
Naby Keita Muscular Unknown
Ben Davies Muscular Unknown
Joel Matip Ankle Next season
Joe Gomez Knee Unknown
Ozan Kabak Muscular Unknown
Virgil van Dijk Knee Next season
Diogo Jota Foot Next season
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Illness May 19

MAN CITY

Player Injury Likely return date
Kevin De Bruyne Other May 18
Sergio Aguero Muscle May 18

MAN UTD

Player Injury Likely return date
Harry Maguire Ankle May 26
Anthony Martial Knee May 18
Daniel James Other May 18
Phil Jones Knee Next season
Harry Maguire Man Utd 2020-21

NEWCASTLE

Player Injury Likely return date
Callum Wilson Thigh Next season
Jamaal Lascelles Ankle Unknown
Ryan Fraser Groin Unknown
Karl Darlow Knee Unknown
Elliot Anderson Hip Unknown
Isaac Hayden Knee Unknown

SHEFFIELD UTD

Player Injury Likely return date
Sander Berge Other Unknown
Oliver Burke Foot Next season
Ethan Ampadu Groin Unknown
Ollie McBurnie Ankle Next season
Jack O'Connell Knee Unknown
Billy Sharp Thigh Next season

SOUTHAMPTON

Player Injury Likely return date
Oriol Romeu Ankle May 18
Jan Bednarek Heel May 18
Ryan Bertrand Calf Unknown
Will Smallbone Knee Next season

TOTTENHAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Ben Davies Calf Unknown
Serge Aurier Groin Unknown

WEST BROM

Player Injury Likely return date
Branislav Ivanovic Thigh Next season
Robert Snodgrass Lower back Next season

WEST HAM

Player Injury Likely return date
Arthur Masuaku Knee Unknown
Manuel Lanzini Thigh/Groin Unknown

WOLVES

Player Injury Likely return date
Raul Jimenez Head May 23
Daniel Podence Adductor Unknown
Jonny Knee Unknown
Pedro Neto Knee Unknown
Owen Otasowie Knock May 19

Suspensions table

Mike Dean referee Premier League 2020-21

Player Absent for...
Fabian Schar (Newcastle) One game
Lewis Dunk (Brighton) One game
Neal Maupay (Brighton) One game

Who is the best captain pick for Gameweek 37?

Captain armband Premier League 2020-21

There are a number of very tempting captain pick options going into Gameweek 37, with a full quota of fixtures taking place across Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mohamed Salah produced the goods on the weekend, with his 10-point return bettering many of the other standout captain choices, including the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Patrick Bamford.

And we're giving the armband to the Liverpool star again this week, with a top-four chasing Reds facing Burnley and in-form Salah still chasing the Golden Boot.

Dream 15 wildcard picks

Still have your wildcard chip intact? Well you've come to the right place!

Check out our ideal 15 squad selections for Gameweek 37, for those of you planning to rip up your team and start again!

FPL Dream 15 Wildcard picks

