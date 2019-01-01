Fantasy Football: Aguero leads the line for our Goal Premier League Team of the Week

Our Fantasy writer looks back on the first double gameweek of the season and picks out the star performers from Man City, Chelsea, Everton and more

The first double gameweek is now behind us and, predictably, Manchester City have come out as the big winners. With Liverpool struggling, the Citizens have now leapt to the top of the table with consecutive wins against Arsenal and Everton.

This obviously reflected in Fantasy as well with the reigning champions landing Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling, and Sergio Aguero in our Goal Team of the Week. Continue reading to see who joined them.

GK: David De Gea - Man United - 1 Game, 6 Saves, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

DEF: Aymeric Laporte - Man City - 2 Games, 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 1 Goal Conceded, 1 Clean Sheet = 18 Points

There’s no arguing that Laporte had an incredible Fantasy week but it should have been even better. Over the two matches, Laporte missed a pair of open headers and failed to keep a clean sheet against Arsenal. While the latter is more forgivable than the former, Laporte genuinely could have had a 30 point week.

With returns in four of the last five weeks, the Frenchman is rounding into excellent form. Unfortunately, with Chelsea at the weekend and a blank the next, now is probably not the time to bring him into your squad.

DEF: David Luiz - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DEF: Jeffrey Schlupp - Crystal Palace - 1 Game, 1 Goal, 1 Clean Sheet = 14 Points

DEF: Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea - 1 Game, 1 Assist, 1 Clean Sheet = 10 Points

MID: Eden Hazard - Chelsea - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

Hazard is having quite the strange season in Fantasy this year. He has blanked in nearly as matches (12) as not (13), yet when he does rack up points there tend to be a lot of them. This week certainly fell in line with this trend as he recorded two goals against Huddersfield on Saturday, scoring 14 points in the process.

With Manchester City up next, it’s hard to imagine the Belgian talisman having such a good week again, though, he did manage two assists against the reigning champions the last time he faced them. Starting Hazard this week is certainly a gamble, but it’s one that could pay off.

MID: Bobby Reid - Cardiff - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 14 Points

MID: Andre Gomes - Everton - 2 Games, 1 Goal = 10 Points

After joining Everton on the last day of the summer transfer window, Gomes finally scored his first Premier League goal last weekend. While certainly not the goalscoring type, he has proved some of the doubters wrong by quickly becoming a crucial part of the midfield at Goodison Park.

In Fantasy, his prospects are far less bright however, having recorded just four chances created and three shots on target all season. It’s possible that this goal will give the former Barcelona man the confidence to start shooting more frequently, but it’s best to avoid him as things currently stand.

MID: Raheem Sterling - Man City - 1 Game, 1 Substitute Appearance, 2 Assists = 9 Points

FOR: Sergio Aguero - Man City - 2 Games, 3 Goals = 19 Points

Aguero recorded his second hat-trick of the season on Sunday, although the validity of it was brought into contention after his post-match conference in which he did admit that his third came off his hand. That to the side, the Argentine's 19 points this week are enough to make him our Goal Fantasy Player of the Week.

Article continues below

As for the season, the Argentinian forward is quickly closing the gap in the Golden Boot race, now sitting third with 14. Like Laporte, the next two weeks seem inopportune times to own Aguero but, come the end of the season, he will surely be among the highest scoring players in the Goal game yet again.

FOR: Gonzalo Higuain - Chelsea - 1 Game, 2 Goals = 12 Points