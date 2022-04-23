Fans tag Bundesliga 'Farmers League' as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund to league title

Bayern Munich silenced rivals Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Saturday evening to win the Bundesliga for the tenth time in a row, with fans describing the German top-flight as a ‘Farmers League’

Goals from Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, and Jamal Musiala handed the Bavarians victory as Marco Rose's men left Allianz Arena disappointed.

This triumph has now proven that the six-time European kings are the greatest football team in German football history having won 32 league titles.

Even at this, fans claim the German top-flight boast no quality and that has informed the Munich based outfit's dominance on the domestic scene.

Article continues below

Very true, what kind of league is that, no competition at all, only Bayern Munich wins their league year in, Year out even Dortmund that use to compete is a feeders club to Bayern Munich.

So poor really. — Beecubana (@EdeEgbaji) April 23, 2022

Bayern Munich needs to stop celebrating like they didn’t know they were going to win the league — Oba Oluwapelumi👑 (@PelzArthur) April 23, 2022

No football league should have one winner year in year out.



Kudos to Bayern Munich for winning their 10th consecutive title, but this is getting boring. — Roké (@chimarokay) April 23, 2022

Bayern Munich and PSG should join the Premier League, so the other clubs can compete for the Bundesliga and Ligue 1. — Ceo GutsInc (@ceoguts) April 23, 2022

What kind of monopoly is this fgs. Other teams are just spending money only to lose it to Bayern Munich before playing 10 matches in the season. Too bad — I Write SOP🇳🇬🏗📚 (@ogunbiyiseyi1) April 23, 2022

Congrats to @FCBayern for the 10th straight league cup, obviously they are competing against farmers @Bundesliga_EN . No real challenge to the trophy. — kenny villy williams (@villy2026) April 23, 2022

Lol, Bayern Munich has just won their league title for the 10th time in row😒

The bundesliga is a big joke. — URFAVTALLBOY🏴‍☠️🌎 (@Danielc786) April 23, 2022

Nice one..... just that the other clubs are not competitive enough for Bayern Munich — @tjjones007 (@tjjones0079) April 23, 2022

Bayern have won 24 of their 31 Bundesliga games so far in 2021-22 season, and will pass their tally of 78 points from last season if they pick up four points from their remaining matches.

Little wonder some fans waxed lyrical about their latest achievement.

Bayern Munich are the Bundesliga champions 🙌



They have become the first German club and team from a top five league to win TEN league titles in a row ‼️ #bayern #BVB pic.twitter.com/eJhC863hJJ — Damilare Eluwole🚀 🚀 (@mikedyrated) April 23, 2022

We are Red

We are Strong

We are Inevitable

We are Bayern Munich

Do am if e easy 💯#MISS10N#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/lbA1eNnnUK — Lérd Dubem jnr (@EmmanuelObieme) April 23, 2022

10 Bundesliga title in a row for Bayern Munich.



Big team, big achievement! — Marscott🀄 (@Marscott__) April 23, 2022

10 consecutive title.... congratulations 🎉 — @tjjones007 (@tjjones0079) April 23, 2022

Hope next season Will be competitive enough.. so much Monopoly.. congrats to Bayern Munich — QueenBee🌍💙 (@fadekemi22) April 23, 2022

I think other Bundesliga teams should ask Bayern Munich to teach them the recipe for their success. Well deserved Bavarians. — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 23, 2022

Bayern Munich claiming their 10th German Bundelisga title in a row shows quality, strength, and unity in depth.



You don't get to win it 10 times in a row if there isn't something special about your team.#UpBayern#BayernMunich — I 🗣️⚽On📺&📻 (@iam_ramires) April 23, 2022

What do you make of Bayern Munich's dominance in Germany's topflight? Let's know in the comments.