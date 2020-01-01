Fans rush for tickets ahead of Simba SC vs Yanga SC derby

The National Stadium in Dar es Salaam will be filled to capacity when the two giants clash in the first derby of the season

Fans are rushing for tickets for the eagerly anticipated Mainland clash between traditional rivals Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

With only 24 hours remaining before the giants’ battle, tension has gripped both camps. It has been a long wait for many football fans in the country to witness the big clash.

The two teams occupy the top two positions in the league standings, with runaway Simba opening a 10-point lead at the summit, following a 2-0 win over Mtwara’s Ndanda FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The victory saw the defending champions strengthening their grip at the top position after collecting 34 points from 13 games. Their close competitors and traditional rivals Yanga settled in the second position with 24 points from 11 outings.

According to Daily News, a survey across several tickets selling centres observed fans of both Simba and Yanga turning up to purchase their tickets ahead of the battle.

Victory is crucial for both sides as it will paint a picture on which side is likely to win the title this season.

The situation will certainly force both teams to fight tooth and nail to win the encounter; hence fierce fight is much anticipated.