Fans lambast Osimhen’s Napoli teammates for selfish play: 'From frying pan to fire!'
Barcelona proved a hurdle too difficult for Napoli to cross in the Europa League as the Serie A side were knocked out.
Although the sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the Catalan giants scored four times at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to send Luciano Spalletti and his men packing.
And although Napoli scored twice, fans have shown displeasure at how Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, was treated by his teammates during the game.
Osimhen, who won a penalty for Napoli in the first half, was hailed as their saviour before Barcelona pulled away.
As the game wore on however, Nigerian football fans started to notice a pattern.
For Napoli, their Europa League sojourn is over. However, there’s still plenty of work to be done, especially if they’re to win Serie A. They might also want to listen to these fans and start providing better service to their Nigerian star.
