Everton fans have taken to their social media pages to praise the performance of winger Alex Iwobi after his late goal helped them beat Newcastle United 1-0 in a Premier League contest at Goodison Park on Thursday night.

It was the 25-year-old Nigeria international and former Arsenal player, who helped the Toffees to grab maximum points and end their four-game losing streak in the English top-flight after he scored in the 99th-minute.

The struggling Toffees, who had already been reduced to 10-men after Brazilian midfielder Allan was sent off in the 83rd minute, had to wait until the very end of stoppage time for substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin to slide into Iwobi, who finished past Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The goal, which turned out to be the winner, has left Everton fans praising the Super Eagle, others thanking him for his superb display throughout the battle. Below is how Iwobi’s goal sent Everton fans across the world into a frenzy on Twitter.

Alex Iwobi has just produced one of the best nights of my life there, I can’t believe it. Wow. — Ben (@BT_1878) March 17, 2022

Alex Iwobi made me smile, cheer, hug and drink. — Kris Hutchinson (@HutchTweeting) March 17, 2022

Hey shoutout Alex Iwobi my guy I’ve always got your back brother ever need a place to stay or someone to talk to I’ll be there brother — Jed Davis (@jedrydavis) March 17, 2022

Massive massive win that for us, hopefully the start of the turnaround we need, Alex iwobi 👏 worked himself into the ground tonight — Joe Tynan (@joetynan22) March 17, 2022

Iwobi ice cold celebration... I'm so happy for you @alexiwobi keep the form on top. pic.twitter.com/fBX8mXsjwN — Legittt🥶 (@Cyybar) March 17, 2022

Happy for Alex Iwobi — Gaji 👑 (@AhmadGaji5) March 17, 2022

Alex Iwobi scored evertons most important goal in my lifetime…Alex Iwobi — Nathan🇵🇸 (@Nathan33NDJ) March 17, 2022

Apart from how he calmly took the goal, other fans have come out to describe the Super Eagle as a hero of the club.

GET IN THERE @Everton, THREE POINTS AND A CLEAN SHEET AT LAST 💙 :D!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @alexiwobi IS A HERO 💙 :D!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I'm so happy that we've won on my special day haha, UP THE TOFFEES 💙 :D!!!!! #EFC #COYB #UpTheToffees 💙 :D. — Las Malvinas son Argentinas 🇦🇷 (@Paddy_McKeanEFC) March 17, 2022

We wanted a hero, came in the shape of @alexiwobi Haven’t celebrated like that in ages! Shame it wasn’t down the gwladys street end haha! But what a tackle from Seaumus on SM, who he and Iwobi kept fairly quiet when he came on! Ball by Iwobi to DCL, by DCL to Iwobi, what a finish — Ana (@toptoffeegirl) March 17, 2022

5 Good Newcastle Things:



1. Alex Iwobi. Cult hero status.

2. The fall for that goal. Definitely in the top 5 ever. Folded like a deckchair.

3. Lampard’s smart-casual gear.

4. That atmosphere. Electric.

5. A fella in the street end whipping a knife out to free the protester. — Darren (@nsno_83) March 17, 2022

So happy for Alex Iwobi, that goal was calmly created and when the chance came he slotted the ball past the goalie.



What a moment, that's a SIUUUUUUUUUUUUUU moment but the celebration was his appreciation.



👏👏👏 — Am I Dead GOD? (@Am_I_Dead_GOD) March 17, 2022

Another fan has likened Iwobi’s style of play to that of Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who also featured in the Premier League for Bolton Wanderers.

Incidentally, Okocha is the uncle of Iwobi.

Alex iwobi is the modern day Jay Jay Okocha pass it on — Jay Moss (@Jmoss_1997) March 17, 2022

Meanwhile, another fan called for forgiveness from the player.

I declare in public that I withdraw all the curses, name calling I have ever uttered against the name of Alex Iwobi and beg his forgiveness.COYFT. — Michael Rathe (@mikeyrath) March 17, 2022

Were you impressed with Iwobi’s overall display against the Magpies? Give your thoughts in the comments below.