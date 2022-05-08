Fans divided over Liverpool’s quadruple chances after Tottenham Hotspur draw

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has inspired debate on social media as to whether the Reds can still win a quadruple at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won the League Cup and are in the final of the FA Cup, and Champions League and are on course to emerge as Premier League champions.

However, Saturday’s result versus Antonio Conte’s men at Anfield could see that ambition fade into thin air should Pep Guardiola's Manchester City pull three points clear by beating Newcastle United on Sunday.

Although Liverpool still have glory in their sights, albeit, several enthusiasts have written off their chances of winning four titles.

On the bright side …the Quadruple talk can now die down! — eigen_aaron (@aaron_biliyok) May 7, 2022

No be only quadruple na Yinka Quadri... — Danilton (@Danysleek) May 7, 2022

Where are those Quadruple boys 😁😁 — Josh Ajileye (@masterjosh88) May 7, 2022

Say no to Quadruple — Head Of The Table ☝️ (@xhlim11) May 7, 2022

As much as we no like Chelsea,make them win FA cup. We will win Quadruple people should manage Caraboa cup. Cos na Madrid get champions league. — Unimpossible (@kng_mekar) May 7, 2022

Quadruple is overated. Carabao cup ti wa ok jor — Donjid Photographer ®️ (@Donjid08) May 7, 2022

We needed the reality check, Man City aren't dropping point. The Quadruple talks were beginning to distract our focus. — Chiboy 𓃩 (@chiboyNG) May 7, 2022

Omo the quadruple is in the mud — Thiago🔱 (@TJosh22) May 7, 2022

Quadruple down the drainnnn allezzz allezzz — آدم (@kodeadm) May 7, 2022

The Whole World except liverpool fans doesn't want to see them do the Quadruple..

And the most painful part is that they might end up winning just the Carabao cup

😭 — Aproko Lawyer (@essay_liner) May 7, 2022

E be like say quadruple don get small k-leg today.



I will be observing their other games in the league and taking notes sha. pic.twitter.com/DiTxVPEJUq — Flora 🌸🌺🌷🌹 (@gn_winx) May 7, 2022

Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp hinted that Liverpool's chances of taking the quadruple may have vanished.

"A difficult game, but I'm really happy with the performance of my boys against a top team that might play Champions League next season," the German tactician told BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle.

"[Spurs] have world class strikers on the pitch set-up for counter-attacking. It makes life not easy, 1-0 down is difficult and we kept calm and forced the equaliser."

Even at this, only a few remains optimistic that four diadems could still tumble for the Reds.

BREAKING NEWS: Something terrible is gonna happen to man city which gives Liverpool the chance to win the English premier league



I am not octopus 4,but I'm certain LIVERPOOL is lifting that 🏆 for sure 💯👌 — MR OGODELEMI 🎸🎤 (@dipsongotya) May 7, 2022

Have Liverpool forgot we have a quadruple to win??? — ✝️Not a Saint 🔺 (@SaiintPaulo) May 7, 2022

Newcastle will also take points from city tomorrow 😭 #Quadruple — Justin Technologies (@hezzymania) May 7, 2022

Haters are saying Quadruple is a selfish mentality 😂😂😂



Is it ? — Mayor of Lagos.... (@MayowaOlubunmi) May 7, 2022

...and when Man City lose tomorrow, y'all will believe that the Quadruple is still alive. — Light💡 (@adekunle_light) May 7, 2022

Liverpool will now have to turn their attentions to another big fixture when they travel to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Tuesday.

