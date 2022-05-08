Fans divided over Liverpool’s quadruple chances after Tottenham Hotspur draw
Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur has inspired debate on social media as to whether the Reds can still win a quadruple at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.
Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won the League Cup and are in the final of the FA Cup, and Champions League and are on course to emerge as Premier League champions.
However, Saturday’s result versus Antonio Conte’s men at Anfield could see that ambition fade into thin air should Pep Guardiola's Manchester City pull three points clear by beating Newcastle United on Sunday.
Although Liverpool still have glory in their sights, albeit, several enthusiasts have written off their chances of winning four titles.
Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp hinted that Liverpool's chances of taking the quadruple may have vanished.
"A difficult game, but I'm really happy with the performance of my boys against a top team that might play Champions League next season," the German tactician told BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle.
"[Spurs] have world class strikers on the pitch set-up for counter-attacking. It makes life not easy, 1-0 down is difficult and we kept calm and forced the equaliser."
Even at this, only a few remains optimistic that four diadems could still tumble for the Reds.
Liverpool will now have to turn their attentions to another big fixture when they travel to Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Tuesday.
Is the quadruple still on the horizon for Liverpool? Let's know in the comments