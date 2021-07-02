Fan View: 'World Asamoah Gyan Day' - Africa recalls Ghana's famous World Cup missed opportunity
Eleven years after Ghana’s famous quarter-final clash with Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, Asamoah Gyan is once again trending on social media.
On the famous night at Soccer City in Johannesburg, the Black Stars, Africa’s last hope at the global showpiece, missed a glorious opportunity to become the first from the continent to reach the semi-final of the World Cup as Gyan struck a last-gasp penalty in extra-time against the woodwork.
With the score at 1-1 before the striker’s opportunity, the game headed straight to a penalty shoot-out where Uruguay, who had Luis Suarez sent off for blocking a goal-bound Dominic Adiyiah header with his hand for the penalty, emerged victorious 4-2.
On the anniversary of the famous game, hundreds of people have taken to social media to share comments on the July 2, 2010 event.
Below are the best reactions: