Fan View: With Kaizer Chiefs’ Dolly there, Bafana Bafana have already qualified for World Cup
Michael Madyira
Oct 26, 2021 20:05 UTC +00:00
Backpagepix
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has for the first time called up Kaizer Chiefs forward Keagan Dolly since he was appointed South Africa coach in May.
Dolly is part of the provisional squad for the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.
Group G leaders South Africa host Zimbabwe on November 11, before visiting Ghana for their final group game three days later as they seek to maintain top spot and reach the next qualifying round.
Editors' Picks
There have been players Bafana fans felt Broos was unfairly ignoring including Dolly.
Now that the Chiefs star is back in the national team fold, Twitter reaction has gone crazy.