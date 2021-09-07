Fan View: Who will Bafana Bafana face in 2022 World Cup final?
South Africa claimed a well-deserved 1-0 win over Ghana in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Monday evening.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane's late strike helped end Bafana Bafana's five-match winless run against the Black Stars across all competitions.
The victory also took South Africa to the top of their qualifying group (Group G) with four matches left, but some Bafana fans already believe that the team will go all the way and qualify for next year's World Cup.
Editors' Picks
- Nico Gonzalez: Barcelona's 'spectacular' new Busquets emerging from La Masia
- Ronaldo regret for Solskjaer as Man Utd misfits Martial, Sancho & Van de Beek disappoint in West Ham defeat
- Saul struggles again but Loftus-Cheek impresses in Tuchel's Chelsea Carabao Cup reshuffle
- Is this Bielsa burnout? Leeds' winless start to the season raising understandable alarms
Only the 10 group winners will advance to the third and final round of qualifying, which will decide which five teams go on to the finals hosted by Qatar next year.
Nevertheless, some South African fans believe that coach Hugo Broos' side has what it takes to not only qualify for the global tournament, but to go all the way to the final.
Check out how Twitter reacted to Bafana's narrow win over Ghana: