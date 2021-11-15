Fan View: 'South Africans were robbed by dubious Andre Ayew penalty' - Supporters protest after 'crooked' loss

A large portion of South Africans has protested Andre Ayew's 'dubious penalty' that propelled Ghana into the World Cup qualification play-offs round after a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ayew scored in the 33rd minute and his penalty caused an online storm pitting mainly South Africans against Ghanaians.

As the West Africans demanded that Bafana Bafana supporters move on, the South Africans claimed the penalty was not fairly awarded to the rivals.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye was in charge of the tight Group G's decider on Sunday evening, and some fans have claimed he was compromised when he awarded the penalty.

South African Chief Executive Officer Tebogo Motlanthe has already revealed that they have launched an official complaint with Fifa and Caf against the outcome.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ghana's penalty:

Disappointed in Ghana to be honest celebrating such a crooked win — mdishwa Sivuyile (@dacado_s) November 14, 2021

How was it a crook win? Was the player not touched? Please sit and do your homework cus this won't help — Tayshaun Prince (@itzEvening) November 14, 2021

@SAFA_net and @BafanaBafana should also play dirty when these countries come to play here. Don't give the a place to sleep and don't give them clean water pic.twitter.com/u6u7SA4cmR — Stash 🇿🇦👑 (@Mivo2425) November 14, 2021

The penalty was wrongfully given and fouls against bafana players were not given. We want a replay. pic.twitter.com/xLiQQWkfHH — 2pana (@Hlaume2II) November 14, 2021

Im telling you this.. with a replay the black stars will score you☺️… TRUST ME… you guys didn’t create any better chance today… our forwards were just stupid.. it wouldn’t have been more than 4 — C.U.R.T.I.Z💦 (@Chelseaboyyy1) November 14, 2021

Great great effort for the boys!!! Looks like the game was decided long ago in CAF head quarters. A disgrace for African football. Hard luck boys! You fought a good fight. Now on to the next one with the same mentality!!! — Bosa_SA (@BRamantsi) November 14, 2021

@CAF_Online @FIFAcom @FIFAcom this is a disgrace on such crucial games... how can such nonsense be tolerated 😡😡😡😡😡😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/1Y97MFPQVS — Lwandile (@Ta_Lwa) November 14, 2021

I'm a Nigerian and i really feel for South Africa, the Ref and the lineman have been paid raw huge Cash. — Ayobami (@ayrangers6) November 15, 2021

We will lose the appeal sadly, the brown envelopes between @CAF_Online & @FIFAcom are huge when it comes to who has to represent Africa at the World Cup — G (@Nkuli_McG) November 14, 2021

Bruh was the guy pulled or not ?

If you say he wasn’t pulled at all then you are right but it was clear that your defender pulled from behind to disrupt a goal scoring opportunity — Mawuli🇬🇭 (@original_moi) November 14, 2021

We stood no chance against that referee. At least now I am over the 2010 Suarez save against Ghana. Don’t feel sorry for Ghana anymore. They were out to cheat us and they succeeded. — Sandz 🇿🇦🇧🇼 (@SantanaGP) November 14, 2021

Should be ashamed winning by brown envelope. That's pure match fixing. Karma Will follow n you won't qualify for the top 5 teams. God's watching — Dr-Angelic®️♥️&✌ (@Angel88991381) November 14, 2021

It was not even a penalty to start with, then infringement went unpunished. Stop disgracing us and replay this game.@BafanaBafana@FIFAcom@FloydShivambu pic.twitter.com/MbumfDBLz8 — Man's Not Stooge (@Super_Lefa45) November 14, 2021

As South Africans we demand a rematch the referee influenced the outcome of this game we played against 12 men — Senzo Gcuma (@SenzoGcuma1) November 14, 2021

We lost the match to the West African Match official against a west African national team.



Things will never be easy for South African teams , whether it's a national team or The South African Football Clubs .



No Penalty 👎



We were robbed as South Africans pic.twitter.com/s0qNbEZs2v — Elia Omrie ☠ (@elia_mcdrops) November 14, 2021

West and North African teams have always been favoured because they have the numbers and stick together! Southern African teams don't have the numbers and we can't stick together because of a lot of reasons some that go beyond football! Until we deal with that were on our own — Chamukwenjera (@Chamukwenjera) November 15, 2021

Let Ghana illegally proceeds to the next round but the referee must be banned for life, is not good for the development of African football. — WaggaWagga (@WaggaWa54378731) November 14, 2021