Fan View: Polisi Tanzania involved in road accident

The law enforcers were heading to Moshi when their team bus lost control and hit a tree injuring several players and officials

Mainland Premier League side Polisi Tanzania have been involved in a road accident as they were returning home from a training session on Friday.

The team was heading back to Moshi from TPC training ground when their team bus lost control and hit a tree leaving several players and officials injured.

According to Polisi official Robert Munisi one of the players – Mathias Midau – has lost both his legs.

“For now it is too early to explain what happened but in short the bus left the road after losing control and hit a tree, but those who have been injured are 10 players among them Mathias Mudau, who has lost both legs,” Munisi said as quoted by MwanaSpoti.

The law enforcers are currently sitting in position seven of the 18-team table with 42 points and are preparing to face Kagera Sugar in their next league assignment.

Several clubs in the top-flight led by Azam FC have joined hands to wish the team and those injured quick recoveries.

Below is how Tanzanians reacted to the accident on Twitter.

