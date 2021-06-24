Fan View: 'No chance against Bafana' - How Africans reacted to Ronaldo's latest record 

The Portugal star has been on the lips of many after registering a double against France at Euro 2020 on Wednesday

It was another historic moment for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as he scored to equal the record for the all-time top scorer in international men's football history in Portugal's 2-2 draw with France at Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

In the Group F final matchday showdown at Hungary's Budapest Ferenc Puskas Stadium, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United attacker found the back of the net twice to help the Selecao salvage a point.

The goals did not just propel Portugal to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-placed sides but also moved the 36-year-old level on 109 international goals with former Iran striker Ali Daei.

Curiously, in relation to Africa, Ronaldo's haul includes two goals each against Egypt and Cameroon, and one strike each against Ghana and Morocco.

His latest achievement, having earlier equaled Ghana's Asamoah Gyan's record as the only other player to score in nine consecutive major tournaments, has triggered another round of frenzy on social media.

While a section finds it a privilege to have been scored against by arguably the best men's footballer ever, others from the likes of South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda and Zambia have questioned his Greatest of All-Time claim, considering he is yet to do it against their national teams.

Below are the best reactions:

Your goat never scored against Mozambique 🥱

Fraud https://t.co/0Qw7eAVUgB — 🥑 (@MollerMz) June 24, 2021

Talk to me when he scores against Uganda! https://t.co/UT31RqFgnB — 🕊️Bryn (@BrianAndrews256) June 24, 2021

Ghana we dey here some ❤️😂 https://t.co/OameISOgPb — KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) June 24, 2021

He hasn’t scored against the great nation of South Africa 🇿🇦 https://t.co/YMU7jZh4aD — 31. (@Mpumi_Dope) June 24, 2021

I don't see South Africa there 😅 https://t.co/qphEy1sozL — King 👑 & His Princess 👸 (@Legendary_Thato) June 24, 2021

Still hasn't scored against Zimbabwe https://t.co/wJINCrLanw — Mbongeni Ndlovu (@mboendlov) June 24, 2021

Bafana hasn't even given him a chance! 🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/zqTXjTLzYY — #ZinnbauerOut #KhozaOut (@Abednig22319952) June 24, 2021

Yeses South Africa didn’t even make this list, embarrazing 😒 https://t.co/4aPnQcnQKr — Bullion🇵🇸🇿🇦 (@BakoneCzar) June 24, 2021

He'll never score against South Africa⚰️we have the best defense in the entire world. 🤟😏 https://t.co/Pr3LqpYP30 — STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) June 24, 2021

Yet to score against super eagles @thenff 😌 https://t.co/p9F78Eine6 — U N C L E L U K E. (@iam_flintzyFMG) June 24, 2021

Ok’salayo he hasn’t scored against Hlatshwayo and the boys @BafanaBafana https://t.co/Hm39beUMJs — Itumeleng Mohlala (@TumiMSpo) June 24, 2021

He has never scored against Likuena tsa Lesotho, not tested in my book https://t.co/8XHKXO1e0b — Patrón🇱🇸🇿🇦🇵🇹 (@KakesCrazy) June 24, 2021

Never scored against Nigeria



Average player https://t.co/4sJWySpWOw — Angry Nigerian (@ACEmma16) June 24, 2021

Can he do it on a hot sunny day against Nigeria? https://t.co/h8ceeZZMbW — TeamChelsea (@IconicLampard) June 24, 2021