Fan View: ‘Mulee & Arteta same WhatsApp group’ – Harambee Stars coach under fire after another draw

A number of Kenyans have taken to social media to vent their anger at the 53-year-old coach after the team drew against Rwanda

Kenyans have taken to social media to call for the sacking of coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee after the team registered a 1-1 draw against Rwanda in their second match of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars went into the game against Amavubi after a 0-0 draw against Uganda in their opener at Nyayo Stadium and despite striker Michael Olunga putting them ahead in the 10th minute, the home team levelled in the 20th minute courtesy of Abdul Rwatubyaye.

The latest result has left many Kenyans losing hope of the team reaching their first-ever World Cup appearance in Qatar despite assurance by coach Mulee, who was appointed as a replacement for Francis Kimanzi on October 23, 2020.

The fans are blaming Mulee for the poor selection of the squad and they feel the Harambee Stars will conclude the campaign without winning a match.

Others have also likened the 53-year-old tactician to Arsenal’s under-fire manager Mikel Arteta, who is yet to win a Premier League match this season, from the three played.

Another section has, however, absolved Mulee from blame, and pointed a finger at the Football Kenya Federation, accusing them of not giving the team enough preparations, which include friendly matches, before the qualifiers, and also for sacking Kimanzi, who they believe was doing well with the team.

Below is how Twitter reacted to Kenya’s latest draw at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.

Jacob Mulee na Mikel Arteta same whatsapp group #HarambeeStars — leon wachira (@leonwash) September 5, 2021

Ya'll lost interest in harambee stars kabsaa. Our PL is in the mad. Competition ends at Secondary School level — issa jaffar (@mtemi_bin_fatma) September 5, 2021

With the kind of preparations they are getting, Kenyans should forget about the idea of World Cup qualifications for Harambee Stars. You can't get into an international competition without quality build up matches. The buck stops with KFF @Nmwendwa — Wazi (@otherafrikan) September 5, 2021

#HarambeeStars kimanzi was a good man. See the last two matches we played under him against Togo and Egypt the team was well organised...we miss him. Sad! — Erastus Jawa (@ErastusJawa) September 5, 2021

#HarambeeStars we are done with this thing, let us focus on 2026. Mali we beat us home and away. Sad! — Erastus Jawa (@ErastusJawa) September 5, 2021

At least kuna place we all suffer#HarambeeStars #drawmerchants — Mturu (@masteromamo) September 5, 2021

Imagine Harambee stars qualifying for world cup and then been drawn in the same pool with Belgium or Germany 💥💥💥 — Gilbert Kiplangat🇰🇪 (@GilbertKiplangt) September 5, 2021

To qualify for world, Harambee Stars should be beating teams like Rwanda. Forget about World Cup! — The Same (@Kipsame6) September 5, 2021

Poor performance , erratic display,we need to fix the mid and olunga needs support in the final third#HarambeeStars — MUSYOKA M. CHARLES (La prince)🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Princenzee) September 5, 2021

Harambee Stars would never have gotten an easier group to #Qatar2022, but dropping points to Uganda and Rwanda is not the perfect way to start. Rwanda was six clean points, now we've dropped two. Ghost Mulee aint the man for the job. — Masibili (@Tata_YaBana) September 5, 2021

Having watched Mali v Rwanda, Kenya v UG and Rwanda v Kenya I reckon Mali are the best team in Group E. If Mali win against UG tomorrow then the East African teams will just be honouring #WCQ2022 fixtures. #HarambeeStars — Warothe Kiru (@warothe) September 5, 2021

Unpopular opinion:Ghost is a scam, he'll never take Harambee stars at anywhere — Kiburi FC (@mluhya_1) September 5, 2021

Its clear Harambee Stars trains for draws.Patanisho clown hates winning. — EUGENE (@reggaeholic_) September 5, 2021

Harambee stars has just lost the chance to quality to world cup 2022. Two games 2 draws. — Sindani W. Geofrey (@SindaniWGeofrey) September 5, 2021

Ghost amepeleka patanisho hadi Rwanda. Harambee stars are playing early 60s lifundo. They didn't deserve a point. — Barnabas (@BKiplimo) September 5, 2021

Hii ndo #HarambeeStars fkf inataka iende world cup ama kuna ingine. Let Ghost stick to laughing in radio jambo, football as evolved past playing long balls that are uncompleted. — Dan Ayieko (@McayiekoDan) September 5, 2021

What is the name for the kind of football that harambee stars play? I really felt bad for the commentor having to go through 90 minutes of pain — Nelima (@Goonerchic) September 5, 2021

@Harambee__Stars now need to win all their home matches if they want to go to Qatar. pic.twitter.com/n7Mc7KuUKq — BARR PRINCE (@iBarr_Prince) September 5, 2021

Shida ya harambee Stars ni ati wakienda halftime wanaenda kuskiza patanisho 😹😹 — Somalia bae🇸🇴🇰🇪 (@Halimaibrah) September 5, 2021

Profligacy has wasted us. And I'm balancing the squad. Juma and Olunga are way too similar. They can't cut it as a partnership for me. What does Boniface Muchiri have to do to start a game? He is the one who actually tried to make things happen and won fouls. #HarambeeStars https://t.co/hiAIKkpPB4 — Mark Kinyanjui (@Kinyah_Y) September 5, 2021

A draw at home against Uganda then a draw away against Rwanda. And I am here dreaming that Kenya will make it to the world cup.



I seriously need to wake up.



Some Shi**** play



I cherish the team lakini iko shida. What will Ghost say? #HarambeeStars #RoadToQatar2022#Tunaweza — Moses Wakhisi (@moseswakhisi) September 5, 2021

As I said about #HarambeeStars . Our journey ended with the draw against Uganda, we should learn how to manage expectations, now we change focus to 2026. — Eng. Aliga (@aligabonny) September 5, 2021

Harambeee stars tujaribu kitu ingine sio football...hii imekataaaa#HarambeeStars — Momanyi Elijah01(kijana chipukizi) (@Momanyielijah01) September 5, 2021

Wakamba kujeni hapa. Hiç Harambee Stars nikama imewashinda. Ile kamote mnatutishanga nayo si mtumie hapo — Evans Ogeto🇰🇪 (@evansmarube) September 5, 2021