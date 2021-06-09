Fan View: 'Meeting Akufo-Addo in three minutes' - Fosu-Mensah in Ghana generates reaction
Former Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has arrived in Ghana on holiday, following in the footsteps of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.
In a photo posted on social media, Fosu-Mensah, who currently plays for German outfit Bayer Leverkusen, was seen in an unknown location, with a caption "Akwaaba", meaning 'welcome' in the Ghanaian Twi language.
This follows an earlier comment he made on a social media post of Hudson-Odoi, stating he was also making his way to Ghana.
Born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, Fosu-Mensah has made three senior appearances for Oranje.
His post on Wednesday has generated a lot of reaction on social media, with many suggesting a possible meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, as has happened with Champions League winner Hudson-Odoi amid talks of a switch of international allegiance from England to Ghana.
Below are the best reactions: