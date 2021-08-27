Fan View: ‘Manchester is Red’ - Ronaldo's United return sets social media ablaze
Social media has been sent into a frenzy after Manchester United announced reaching an agreement with Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.
A day after being heavily linked with Manchester City, the 36-year-old Portugal captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner has settled on the Red Devils, whom he represented between 2003 and 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid.
In his first spell with United, he won the Champions League, three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one Club World Cup, two League Cups, and one Community Shield.
Editors' Picks
- 'Martial's gone backwards' - Misfiring Man Utd forward not the solution to Solskjaer's striking problem
- How West Ham ace Antonio became one of the Premier League's best strikers in just 18 months
- How can Real Madrid afford 'impossible' €160m Mbappe offer?
- Fernando Gago: Ex-Real Madrid midfielder now in the frame for Boca Juniors coaching job
The move highlights what has been a remarkable summer transfer window which has already seen the transfer of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to PSG, Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City, Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan to Chelsea and a possible switch of France star Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
Below are some of the best reaction to the announcement of Ronaldo’s two-year agreement with United: