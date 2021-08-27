Fan View: ‘Manchester is Red’ - Ronaldo's United return sets social media ablaze

The comeback of the Portugal superstar to Old Trafford has triggered high excitement among football fans in Africa

Social media has been sent into a frenzy after Manchester United announced reaching an agreement with Juventus for Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford.

A day after being heavily linked with Manchester City, the 36-year-old Portugal captain and five-time Ballon d'Or winner has settled on the Red Devils, whom he represented between 2003 and 2009 before leaving for Real Madrid.

In his first spell with United, he won the Champions League, three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one Club World Cup, two League Cups, and one Community Shield.

The move highlights what has been a remarkable summer transfer window which has already seen the transfer of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to PSG, Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City, Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan to Chelsea and a possible switch of France star Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Below are some of the best reaction to the announcement of Ronaldo’s two-year agreement with United:

Pep tried to run to Ronaldo to solve his UCL problems the same way Messi ran back to Neymar in Paris to win one

But Ronaldo declined and said Manchester is red 🤟❤️

MY GOAT 🐐

The Greatest there is. The Greatest there was. The Greatest there will ever be. pic.twitter.com/eh6Gzx2xEB — 𝕄𝕒𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕒𝕝𝕒 𝕁𝕟𝕣. 🇬🇭 (@kusssman) August 27, 2021

It took less then less than 1 hour for Fabrizio’s “here we go” Ronaldo tweet to surpass Messi’s tweet which was pinned for more than 2 weeks!!



Now who is the GOAT?

Retweet for messi

Like for Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/ARYRraK02o — OctoMbitho (@octo_mbitho) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo turning up to Old Trafford 🔴😂 pic.twitter.com/6SU2iwCxss — Michael Dapaah (@MichaelDapaah) August 27, 2021

Done deal Ronaldo is now a Manchester United player and he’s about to promise them a Champions League trophy but they’ll end up playing Europa league . — TARIQ (@101_RIQ) August 27, 2021

Chelsea supporters all over the moon and now……why the pains though? This is U N I T E D — Ameenu Shardow (@alooameenu) August 27, 2021

The Premier League is officially the greatest league in the world. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 27, 2021

So now that Ronaldo (My GOAT) has moved to United, does it mean I have to be a fan of the Red Devils?🤔🤔. Well, f**k it, where #Cr7 goes, I go.

It was a good run #Juventus , but it is time to say adios.



HERE WE GO | Welcome Home @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/pHiPSGXpkt — Pray4Afghan🙌🏽 (@cromwell_ama) August 27, 2021

Lukaku is back

Ronaldo is back

Arsenal please who is coming back? — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) August 27, 2021

Ole: We shall sign Verane and Sancho, this gotta be our season.



Pogba: But we don't have a striker.



Maguire: Yes, Rashy is sick



Ole: We shall 1st let the dust settle and...



Bruno: And what??????



Ole: Gentlemen i present to you, operation Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/TnbsyZefy5 — Immunized Muzukulu ⚪ (@pride_shots) August 27, 2021

CR7 is going to City



Vs



CR7 to United DONE deal 😂 pic.twitter.com/4mM8BDNgER — Jøn ryáns™ (@QuteJR) August 27, 2021

The announcement of Ronaldo is the sweetest thing man United fans have ever experienced this year, he even sweet dem werey pas sex😂 — ÄÑDRE💡❤️😈 (@andrew_ogbe) August 27, 2021

Nobody: man-u fans waiting for the official statement of Ronaldo signature😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7Xd9iY0HVP — Tee Gee♚ (@HommieYoung1) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo when Wan Bissaka's cross ends up in the stands pic.twitter.com/KDP733lw8w — Nifemi ❤️❤️❤️ (@Mikkyoko) August 27, 2021