Fan View: Kamaldeen ahead of Messi and Mbappe - Ghana teenager's fine Ligue 1 start

The teenager's scoring start to life at Stade Rennes has triggered excitement on social media

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has left many in awe after delivering a sweet finish on his French Ligue 1 debut as Stade Rennes and Lens settled for a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

On his competitive bow for Bruno Gensio’s outfit, the 19-year-old netted just 14 minutes into the game, going on a long run into the box before delivering a curling effort into the net.

It was a huge statement for the attacker following his much-publicised transfer from Danish fold Nordsjaelland, where he snubbed interest from Ajax, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen.

Thousands of fans have taken to social media to sing his praise after Sunday’s exploits, some comparing him to Paris Saint Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe and others to the club's reported imminent new acquisition Lionel Messi.

Below are the best reactions.

Kamaldeen Sulemana with a debut goal for Stade Rennais, just 14 minutes into the game.🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭



This guy is going to have a terrific season. ⚽️🔥pic.twitter.com/8ewHnHrvDW — Joel Borte (@bbnj_live) August 8, 2021

Goals scored this season in Ligue 1

Kamaldeen 1

Mbappe 0 https://t.co/JWHbwtdnDg — N.B.A. (@__Nkansah) August 8, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana scores on his debut for Rennes. The guy is more than the hype — yaw obeng (@yobeng) August 8, 2021

It took Kamaldeen Sulemana just 14mins to score his first goal for Rennes. Ligue 1 ain't ready for him🔥🇬🇭 — Melo🔴⚪ (@bra_melo_) August 8, 2021

Massa drop that Jordan boy and play Kamaldeen https://t.co/lZzU3u0HGy — J. Nine ⚖️ (@jay_nhyne) August 8, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana with a beauty for @staderennais. Good start for a new club and debut in a new league — FESTUS N.B. SACKEY (@IamFestusSackey) August 8, 2021

CK should take a bold decision and bench one of the Ayew Brothers and make Kamaldeen plus Yaw Heboah play on the wings for Ghana — Ernest Kofi Nodzi (@NodziKofi) August 8, 2021

Messi vs Kamaldeen soon 🔥🔥🔥 — Mash (@mash_233) August 8, 2021

Kamaldeen go terrorize ligue 1 defenders pass — 🍷 (@fokin_louie) August 8, 2021

🇬🇭Kamaldeen Sulemana scores on his debut for Stade Rennais against Lens in the French Ligue 1.



Guy is lightening up the capital already.

More of this Champ. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/A7AjN4zwmA — Gabby Ofei (@Seven_Gabby) August 8, 2021

Ghana has a weapon in his bag. With #kamaldeen. And with the right management at the national level.With the new crops of players we are seeing. That African cup should be home soon....👏👏👏 — Collins Gammy (@MICTATSI) August 8, 2021

Kamaldeen Sulemana!



What a start! — Ernest KORANTENG (@EKoranteng_) August 8, 2021