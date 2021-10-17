Fan View: Kaizer Chiefs should be playing against the likes of Liverpool & Manchester City
Michael Madyira
Oct 17, 2021 09:16 UTC +00:00
Kaizer Chiefs emphatically responded to criticism after a difficult patch in the Premier Soccer League by thrashing Chippa United 4-0 at FNB Stadium.
A Keagan Dolly brace as well as strikes from Khama Billiat and Lazarous Kambole handed the Soweto giants victory against their former coach Gavin Hunt.
It was a huge victory which eased pressure on Chiefs, as seen by how their fans celebrated on social media and the result came on a day club chairman Kaizer Motaung turned 77.
But some hard-to-please supporters felt they could have done more despite the heavy win.