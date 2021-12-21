Fan View: Is Afena-Gyan mature? – Ghana provisional Afcon squad sparks fascinating reactions
Typical of squad announcements, the unveiling of Ghana’s provisional roster for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament has been greeted by mixed reactions.
On Tuesday, Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac revealed a 30-man team for the January 9 – February 6 championship in Cameroon where the West Africans have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.
Captain Andre Ayew, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, Stade Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Liverpool-linked Abdul Fatawu Issahaku unsurprisingly made the squad.
Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has also been included despite currently being in the injury room, while Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan has been summoned, despite rejecting his previous and only call-up.
There was also room for five debutants, some who are among five home-based players to have been listed.
Below are some of the best reactions to Tuesday’s development:
