Fan View: Hudson-Odoi's Ghana arrival triggers excitement amid nationality switching speculation
There's been a lot of frenzy on social media as Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi touched down in Accra on Wednesday night, spotted in the company of renowned Ghanaian musician King Promise.
Although the winger’s mission is unclear, it is believed that he has arrived in the West African nation, where his parents come from, for holiday.
He touched Ghanaian soil only four days after helping The Blues win the Champions League in a fiercely contested final against Manchester City.
Owing to his Ghanaian parentage, the 20-year-old, who has been snubbed for the upcoming Uefa European Championship, is eligible to play for the Ghana national team despite making three senior appearances for England where he was born.
His availability for a possible switch to Ghana despite being capped by The Three Lions is due to Fifa's revised eligibility rules which came into force last year.
As per the new rules, the attacker is allowed to make a switch to the CK Akonnor-led Black Stars because he has not played more than three senior matches for England and all the games had come before he turned 21. Any possible application for a switch, though, can only be made after March 25 next year, provided his current international match appearance status has not changed.
Below are the best reactions to his arrival in Ghana:
Look who is in Ghana... 👀🇬🇭— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 2, 2021
King Promise, Ghana's Chelsea Ambassador brought Hudson Odoi home 🔵 pic.twitter.com/ggfcZNIImY
🇬🇭 Callum Hudson-Odoi can still switch to Ghana because he hasn’t played more than three games for England and all games he played happened before he turned 21.— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 2, 2021
Over to you King Promise 👀 pic.twitter.com/KHIIFmbRrH
Callum Hudson Odoi the European champion is in Ghana to meet CK Akonnor . Good news— Goldenflyboy⭐️⭐️ (@Mubbyjnrr) June 2, 2021
Hudson Odoi is in Ghana!! 😂🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️❤️ My God!!!— KALYJAY 👻 (@gyaigyimii) June 2, 2021
Callum Hudson Odoi has visited Ghana more times in the last 4 years (1) than Manchester United have won a trophy (0).— Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) June 2, 2021
[Opta Sharyf]
Callum Hudson Odoi is about to trend😂 Our boy is in Ghana🇬🇭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0nZz86B94N— ℝ 𝕠 𝕪 𝕒 𝕝 𝕥 𝕪🇬🇭 ➐ (@Royaltycfc) June 2, 2021
Hudson Odoi will soon buy a house in Ghana 🇬🇭👍😂. I'm hearing, he might play for the Blackstars— D A V I D🧠 (@davidaxelrode) June 2, 2021
Accra Great Olympics have reached and agreement on a 4 year deal with Hudson Odoi.. this is a big upgrade from Chelsea in my opinion. He has wasted too much time at that small club.— Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 2, 2021
I hear sey Efia Odo dey wedge Callum Hudson Odoi for King promise ein house. The Gateman sack am but she say she go go😭💔😂😂😂.— Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) June 2, 2021
Callum Hudson Odoi go Ghana, some relationships must be shaking.😂😂😂😂— Sharyf🦁 (@__Sharyf) June 2, 2021
Hudson Odoi come Ghana too Chelsea fans are celebrating it like a trophy. Small Club mentality 😂😂— Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) June 2, 2021
Hudson Odoi Is in Ghana and Kumasi people are jubilating dem figa ebe Twene Jonas make dem come arrest am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— Katalyst 🇬🇭⚡ (@kobbykatalyst1) June 2, 2021
Hudson Odoi get some local girl bi for Ghana,...so he drop fast dey come clear am 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— SUGAR BREAD🇬🇭💉 (@sugarbread__) June 2, 2021
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is in Ghana. 👏👏👏👏😊😊😊— ALLDAY DISTURB🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@realPostarbwoy) June 3, 2021
Came to visit his motherland Ghana 🇬🇭 accompanied by King Promise 💪💪
Champions league winner 🏆😊 pic.twitter.com/DF14CKstWv
Hudson Odoi has been told to hide his champions league medal in Ghana because there are Arsenal fans around. 😂😂😂😂— Kωαme Benαιαh⭐⭐🐐 Champions of Europe (@kwamebenaiah) June 2, 2021
Source: (Trust me)
Whiles Hudson Odoi en mates are going to Euros he is dancing adowa in Ghana .. woni vision 😐— Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 2, 2021
Where are you pepos... Hudson Odoi is in Ghana...The celebration just got better #Coachella Havertz Haaland Kane @Calteck10 #ChampionsOfEurope pic.twitter.com/6SFw8Tzvjq— SirMorgarn (@SirMorgarn) June 2, 2021
Ei King Promise has brought Callum Hudson-Odoi to Ghana chale this is a big moment 😂😂😂😂🇬🇭 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 anaa the flags no be plenty?😂😂😂😂— Sb Orlando⭐️ (@starboyorlando) June 2, 2021
BREAKING NEWS : Arsenal fan arrested for attempting to steal Callum Hudson Odoi 's Champions League medal in Ghana.— Nungua Burna🥲(INFORMATION WC WIASE) (@viewsdey) June 2, 2021
[ @FabrizioRomano ] pic.twitter.com/jGUKDW7Van
The star boy and champions league winner Callum Hudson Odoi in Ghana pic.twitter.com/aYHh8AbUJ1— Mr Chelsea 🇬🇭 (@Kobinaocrangh) June 2, 2021
Ghana’s Frank Khalid Aseidu Mends go take picture plus Callum Hudson Odoi as he come Ghana 🇬🇭. I know my Goat 🐐😂😂.— Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) June 2, 2021
Somebody too say as Hudson Odoi come Ghana de3 it be win for Ghana— fiifibetheman (@fiifibetheman) June 2, 2021
Abeg oo how can this one be win for Ghana??eii😂😂😂😂
Ghana dier gyimi3 nkoaaa, Callum come Ghana too dem carry people say make dem go dance give am ah 😂— Freddie, The Creator🇨🇦➐ (@yrnrgee) June 2, 2021
Chelsea fans de3 oh no no😭😭💔— Nsore Nsore🇬🇭❤ (@Churchez41) June 2, 2021
My neighbour heard say Odoi come Ghana den sharp he go buy Pizza and champagne dey come celebrate😂💔
King Promise just brought Hudson-Odoi to Ghana because Chelsea won Champions league. When King Promise too go win something make we carry am go UK😂?— Kumasi Mayor🍥 (@HenryKnight_) June 2, 2021
Y3de wie gye Grammy?
Rydee wey Hudson Odoi dey Ghana dea nbs self put put wey some of the slay queens go do including Afia Odo, Akuapem poloo and others I know my queens.— ODA MEDiKAL 🎯 (@OdaMedikal) June 3, 2021
Hudson Odoi is in Ghana to pick some few tips from Fabio Gama.. that's smart of him. When he returns he'll be the best player in that shit Chelsea team.— Don🇬🇭 (@Opresii) June 2, 2021