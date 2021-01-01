Fan View: How football celebrated Mahrez’s Manchester City Premier League triumph

The Citizens claimed the 2020-21 title as the Red Devils bowed to Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes on Tuesday evening

Manchester City’s English Premier League triumph has sent social media into meltdown.

The Etihad Stadium giants claimed the 2020-21 honours following Manchester United’s 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester City at Old Trafford.

City missed the chance to get over the line on their own terms in a home date with Chelsea - as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat against Thomas Tuchel’s Blues.



However, Leicester's win on Tuesday means Pep Guardiola’s men will feature in next season’s Champions League as English champions.



Below are some tweets on how fans celebrated the Citizens'success.

Manchester City 2020/21 Championsssss, that’s our 5th Premier League in 10 seasons, what a team💙 — ¹⁰ (@SxrgioSZN) May 11, 2021

Unbelievable from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City to win the Premier League despite United, Liverpool and even Spurs claiming they won it back in December/January — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) May 11, 2021

Defeat at Old Trafford.

Manchester City secure the Premier League title.

But three points for Leicester City lowers Liverpool's chance at the Top Four and a possible rebuild using Champions League money? pic.twitter.com/KJ7CYrGmqh — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) May 11, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: government to allow Manchester City fans to hug Leicester City fans #Champions #mcfc — Jo Lake (@Joanne_Lake) May 11, 2021

Congrats to Manchester City and credit to Pep Guardiola for shapeshifting: adjusting to pandemic football and shredding their kryptonite. Crazy to remember they were beaten 5-2 at home by Leicester in Sept and were 13th after losing to Tottenham in Nov. Unreal from mid-Dec — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 11, 2021

MANCHESTER CITY ARE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS AGAIN pic.twitter.com/21Y96ruHTH — AJ (@KZN22_) May 11, 2021

Pop the champagne Manchester City champions again 💙 CTID pic.twitter.com/tRfSX2f7Ag — Rosie (@rosiepresc1) May 11, 2021

OFFICIAL: Manchester City are Premier League Champions.



Since the introduction of money, they've won 5 🏆 in the last 10 years. — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 11, 2021

Manchester City are the Pepmier League Champions 🎉 — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) May 11, 2021

Congratulations to Manchester City on winning the 2020/2021 Premier League Title — Atinuke Yewande Esan (@EsanAtinuke124) May 11, 2021

Manchester City are officially Premier league Champions 👏🏾



Congratulations to Pep Guardiola and the boys! pic.twitter.com/bNZIpt1h6f — Mr Banks (@Mrbankstips) May 11, 2021

All over at Old Trafford ...

and Manchester City are the 2020-21 Premier League champions!!#MCFC — Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) May 11, 2021

Manchester City’s first Premier League title since selling Fabian Delph, huge statement from the club. — Ryan (@bernardooooV3) May 11, 2021

It's only my 3rd season back and I've delivered a Premier League for Manchester City.



I'm just a born winner. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) May 11, 2021