Fan View: 'Gyan did it first' - How Africa reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's new record 

Thousands of people commented on the Juventus star's feat in the Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Hungary

It was Cristiano Ronaldo's day on Tuesday but legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan would get in the trends as a result too.

In their Euro 2020 Group F opener against Hungary, Ronaldo scored twice in the last three minutes of regular time to seal a 3-0 victory.

The goals have put him in position as the all-time highest goal scorer in Euros history with 11, surpassing Michel Platini on 9.

But there was another record, which the Juventus star could only equal.

The Hungary double saw the Portuguese become only the second player to score in nine consecutive major tournaments, after Gyan.

Article continues below

The feat has put the Ghanaian, his nation's all-time top scorer and most capped player with 51 goals in 109 internationals, in the trends too, with many hailing his exploits.

Below are the best reactions:

@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 we're proud of you.. Greatest Of All Time 🤝🤝 pic.twitter.com/op7NqDGNGL — ECG GHANA (@ECG__official) June 15, 2021

I don’t think we realise how BRUTAL Asamoah Gyan AKA BabyJet3 was on the pitch. A whole Germany, giving suruya’s like its nothing?? HERHHHH @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 pic.twitter.com/UqoMKepCQZ — 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐧à 𝐝’𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐟á 𝐈𝐈𝐈 🇬🇭🇳🇱 (@CobbySeth) June 15, 2021

Meanwhile Asamoah Ryan was the first player in history to score In 9 Consecutive tournaments before Christano Ronaldo scored today to equalize ! pic.twitter.com/dUAOiUa9Yb — Djchelsea20 (@Djchelsea201) June 15, 2021

Ronaldo just equalled @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 record as the only player to score in 9 consecutive tournaments. Big ups Baby Jet..#Messi pic.twitter.com/3jkvnijBS2 — Kenneth Abban Jnr (@KennethAbbanJn1) June 15, 2021

When you are born great , no matter what people say , how they hate , how they try to twist & turn things , God will let everyone know your greatness one day , just one day . @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 enjoy your greatness and leave the rest to God. Forget mankind 🙏 #yiwani pic.twitter.com/pT5nVLRdeK — Sammy Anim Addo (@AnimSammy) June 16, 2021

Legend they waited for Ronaldo to hit that record before reminding us you were already there at the top...di wo hene — •🤴🏿• (@ItzEliInit) June 16, 2021

They disrespected you Legend, why did they wait for Ronaldo to equal that record before posting it😔 — 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇩🇪 ⭐ ⭐ 🇬🇭 (@nubanieslygee) June 16, 2021

if yestee them no tweet like you sef you no know — siaw (@derick_siaw) June 16, 2021

Legend they waited for Ronaldo to hit that record before reminding us you were already there at the top...di wo hene — •🤴🏿• (@ItzEliInit) June 16, 2021

Akwasi Appiah Robbed Asamoah Gyan for not keeping him as our captain and keeping him mostly on the bench in our recent Afcon tournament.



That should have been number 10 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sBqdm1XOxz — Osor Emma Nie ⭐❤️ (@osor_Emma_Nie) June 16, 2021