Fan View: ‘Forget the England game’ – Tanzania have beaten Malawi
Tanzania fans have taken to their social media pages to congratulate their team following a 2-0 win against Malawi in an international friendly at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.
The Taifa Stars went into the match seeking to hand coach Kim Poulsen his second win since taking charge of the team, but they needed an improved second half display to extinguish the Flames courtesy of goals from the captain of the day John Bocco and substitute Israel Mwenda.
The towering Bocco, who is enjoying a good run of form at his club Simba, managing to score eight goals in his last five games for the club, rose the highest to head Tanzania ahead in the 69th minute after a cross from Feisal Salum.
Six minutes later Mwenda made it 2-0 through a brilliant free-kick which beat the wall and keeper Brighton Munthali.
Below is how Tanzanians celebrated the convincing win which also saw the Taifa Stars maintain their perfect run at home against the visiting nation.