Fan View: ‘Forget the England game’ – Tanzania have beaten Malawi

The Taifa Stars needed two second-half goals to beat the visiting Flames in an international friendly at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium

Tanzania fans have taken to their social media pages to congratulate their team following a 2-0 win against Malawi in an international friendly at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars went into the match seeking to hand coach Kim Poulsen his second win since taking charge of the team, but they needed an improved second half display to extinguish the Flames courtesy of goals from the captain of the day John Bocco and substitute Israel Mwenda.

The towering Bocco, who is enjoying a good run of form at his club Simba, managing to score eight goals in his last five games for the club, rose the highest to head Tanzania ahead in the 69th minute after a cross from Feisal Salum.

Six minutes later Mwenda made it 2-0 through a brilliant free-kick which beat the wall and keeper Brighton Munthali.

Below is how Tanzanians celebrated the convincing win which also saw the Taifa Stars maintain their perfect run at home against the visiting nation.

Forget the England game



Tanzania 🇹🇿 beat Malawi 🇲🇼 2-0



GET IN!!! — Nathan 🇹🇿 (@Nnathan22) June 13, 2021

Taifa stars inacheza na hamsemi

Watu wa humu wanafiki sana — kisiki (@kisikisir) June 13, 2021

Hivi hakuna uwezekano Simba ikawa Taifa Stars 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — josephjosey10 (@josephjosey10) June 13, 2021

Hili goli la Taifa Stars Bocco kaliingiza kiutamu — Happie💕 (@Happie_Thom) June 13, 2021

See #tanzania beat #malawi 2-0. Bit of a turn up ! — Paul Ross (@PaulRoss777) June 13, 2021

Taifa Stars 1-0 Malawi, game on. Bocco is in the form of his life, he is just like a fine wine, the older the better, 8 goals in his last 5 matches for Simba & Stars🔥. #Bocco pic.twitter.com/LRB2hEcsSV — Jogoo la Shamba Mjini (@JMariotz) June 13, 2021

Taifa Stars Two Goals! — The Man Himself. 😎💪🏾 (@Elycaptano) June 13, 2021

Full Time : Taifa Stars beat Malawi by 2 goals to nothing



Bocco and Israel on the scoresheet. — Pitch Invaders (@InvadersPitch) June 13, 2021

Timu ya soka ya Tanzania ‘Taifa Stars’ leo Jumapili, imeibuka na ushindi wa 2-0 dhidi ya Malawi, kwenye mchezo wa kirafiki uliochezwa, Uwanja wa Benjamin Mkapa, Dar es Salaam. Magoli hayo yamefungwa na Nahodha John Bocco 68’ na Israel Mwenda 75’ pic.twitter.com/7GqLzXrzE7 — MwanaHALISI Digital (@Mwanahalisitz) June 13, 2021

Hongera sana kwa @TaifaStars_ leo mme upiga mwingi pic.twitter.com/GGmRlgMFhW — realtripleseven (@Realtripleseve2) June 13, 2021

Taifa stars juu — mzee wa DRD (@StriT_Pusher) June 13, 2021

Tazama Mashabiki Wa Taifa Stars wakitoka Ndani ya Uwanja wa Mkapa na shangwe baada ya ushindi wa Mabao 2-0 dhidi ya Malawi katika mechi ya Kimataifa ya Kirafiki.



Full inteview zote na Mashabiki tumekuwekea YouTube #kitengetv pic.twitter.com/QHvK6LyMuA — Maulid Kitenge (@mshambuliaji) June 13, 2021

FT| Taifa Stars 2-0 Malawi | John Bocco, Israel Mwenda | Friendly | #TarafaSportsUPDATES | pic.twitter.com/GDE0o7Wd1j — Mrtarafa (@Mrtarafa) June 13, 2021

Yule Aliyefunga Bao La Pili Jana La Taifa Stars Tumpe Huyo Mwenye Miaka 24 Amuoe😂😂🙌 — @SamTza🇰🇪 (@sam_tza) June 14, 2021

Timu ya Taifa ya Tanzania "TaifaStars" imeibuka na ushindi wa mabao 2-0 dhidi ya Malawi katika mchezo wa kirafiki wa kimataifa uliopigwa kwenye uwanja wa Benjamin Mkapa, Dar es Salaam. Mabao ya Stars yamefungwa na John Bocco dakika ya 68' na Israel Mwenda dakika ya 75'. pic.twitter.com/xj8fJ9PJNO — Koncept TV (@koncept_tv) June 13, 2021

Mara Ohh Taifa Stars atafungwa 😂 pic.twitter.com/WbcADzOzss — JCL (@JustcompanyTz) June 13, 2021

John Bocco na Israel Patrick wameifungia Taifa Stars mabao 2-0 na kuipa ushindi timu hiyo dhidi ya Malawi kwenye mechi ya kirafiki iliyochezwa kwenye Uwanja wa Benjamin Mkapa, Dar. pic.twitter.com/2aNu0taWP9 — Dominicksalamba (@Dominicksalamb1) June 13, 2021

Malawi wamesha kuwa vibonde kwa Taifa stars. — Facilitator2018 (@facilitator2018) June 13, 2021

Kumbe taifa stars imeshinda leo na watu mko kimya humu,sijapenda.. — Clara Justine (@Clareee__xo) June 13, 2021

Humu ndani ni wasiri sana aisee kumbe @TaifaStars_ imeshinda na hatuambiani, sijapenda 😂😂😂🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/i9bFYXQDTX — Syongajr (@syongajr) June 13, 2021

Taifa stars leo wa 🔥 sana — Derick Sindefu 🇹🇿 (@DSindefu) June 13, 2021

Hii Taifa stars bila Samata na Msuva ni bora sana kama hautaki njoo uniue😁 — Ngw'anamalundi (@hassan_ganai) June 13, 2021