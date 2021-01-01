Fan View: 'Do Kaizer Chiefs players ever think?' - Reaction after Amakhosi qualify for Caf Champions League semis

The Glamour Boys made history by making it to the last four of the annual competition for the first time in their history

Fans have taken over their respective social media accounts to react differently as Kaizer Chiefs made history by reaching the Caf Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Simba SC.

On Saturday, Amakhosi survived a Wekundu wa Msimbazi scare to make it to the last four after a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Chiefs had won the first leg at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg 4-0, courtesy of goals from Samir Nurkovic - who got a brace - as well as goals from Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro. The massive result also ensured the Soweto giants maintained their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

Mnyama were determined to make a comeback at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and went on to score three goals of their own in the second leg.

The Msimbazi giants scored one goal in the first half courtesy of captain John Bocco before the Taifa Stars striker made it 2-0 in the opening minutes of the second half and Clatous Chama added the third with six minutes to go.



Simba were unable to find a fourth goal late on to level the tie, and Chiefs hung on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

It was a historic moment for the South African heavyweights who have struggled in the PSL this season. Here are some of the reactions by the fans.

Do Kaizer Chiefs players ever think "We broke their hearts last season, lets fight"?! — Gastro (@Gastro_o) May 22, 2021

Congratulations @KaizerChiefs and coach @gavinhunt12 for qualifying for the semi-finals of CAF Cup. The 1st for Amakhosi. Well done ️ ️ ️ ️ — SY NTULI 🇿🇦 (@syntuli) May 22, 2021

All the way to the semis 🕺🕺! Congratulations to @KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life but can we work on our defence? We in this to win it. — AZ🇱🇸🇱🇸 (@Aizet_radio) May 22, 2021

Good Morning @KaizerChiefs fans - ONLY. 😂



Ola Ola Ola Makhosi. As tough as it was, we made it to the Semi-Final ✊🏿✌️ pic.twitter.com/HOtO6A7q4V — 𝐙𝐮𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐍𝐝𝐰𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐰𝐞 (@ZukisanNdwendwe) May 23, 2021

@KaizerChiefs Hunt is making his own history, congrats Hunt and your technical team. I know 99% of KC fans were not seeing this team in the semi finals today, we have been so negative from the group stages, but football is full of surprises hence we call it a beautiful game. ✌️✌️ — Pitso Tsasanyane (@pitsotsasanyane) May 23, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs need chemistry in midfield and defence positions. Simba enjoyed the vacuum in midfield and could easily kiss goalkeeper. Kaizer Chiefs need to change the playing style should it target advancing to finals. You can't always win by such a poor ball possession — Mutwaz01 (@sangwa_anania) May 23, 2021

Underestimate Kaizer Chiefs at your own peril. That is what we are saying. Junior Khanye is humbled with his huge miss predictions. — Loyiso A. Jonase (@007Jonase) May 23, 2021

I Honestly Thought We Had A Chance To Bring The CAF Champions League Home After Last Week’s 4-0 Victory, But After Yesterday’s Result I Doubt It 😭💔. — SIMDOLLARDOPE BY THE WAY 🔥 (@SimplyDopeZA) May 23, 2021

Massive congratulations to @KaizerChiefs for advancing to the SF of the #CAFCL.



Football banter aside, sometimes in football you need lady luck. She seems to be favouring you quite a bit, use her while you can....

Impossible is nothing, bring home that trophy!!#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/criJhI6PNg — Draco Wa Le Buccaneer (@DracoBucs) May 23, 2021

@KaizerChiefs weldone boys this amazing what you did,GOD bless u — moletsane mosete (@MoletsaneMosete) May 23, 2021