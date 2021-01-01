CAF Champions League

Fan View: 'Do Kaizer Chiefs players ever think?' - Reaction after Amakhosi qualify for Caf Champions League semis

Seth Willis
The Glamour Boys made history by making it to the last four of the annual competition for the first time in their history

Fans have taken over their respective social media accounts to react differently as Kaizer Chiefs made history by reaching the Caf Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Simba SC.

On Saturday, Amakhosi survived a Wekundu wa Msimbazi scare to make it to the last four after a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Chiefs had won the first leg at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg 4-0, courtesy of goals from Samir Nurkovic - who got a brace - as well as goals from Erick Mathoho, and Leonardo Castro. The massive result also ensured the Soweto giants maintained their unbeaten home record in this season's Champions League.

Mnyama were determined to make a comeback at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and went on to score three goals of their own in the second leg.

The Msimbazi giants scored one goal in the first half courtesy of captain John Bocco before the Taifa Stars striker made it 2-0 in the opening minutes of the second half and Clatous Chama added the third with six minutes to go.

Simba were unable to find a fourth goal late on to level the tie, and Chiefs hung on to win 4-3 on aggregate.

It was a historic moment for the South African heavyweights who have struggled in the PSL this season. Here are some of the reactions by the fans.

