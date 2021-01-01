Fan View: Derek Boateng's arrest catches many by surprise

The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was apprehended for breaking road traffic regulations

Former Ghana international Derek Boateng was among those in trouble when the Central Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service clamped down on speeding drivers in Accra.

He was one of 35 persons arrested, states a publication on the official website of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

The former Fulham and Getafe midfielder was a member of Ghana's squad for the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.

Many were rather surprised to see the former footballer among the offenders.

Below are the best reactions:



Dada Boat... You too... Oh https://t.co/Aff9uMAPJF — N'golo We Trust (@TheEntsie) May 25, 2021

Lol Derrick Boateng — The black tall guy (@Paaleo10z) May 26, 2021

That Derrick Boateng an ex footballer. — HajiaSamira (@Mira_Lambo) May 25, 2021

The person in the first picture can afford to pay . https://t.co/qhn99DrKAd — Abena Yalley (@ABYalley) May 25, 2021

Is that Derek Boateng I'm seeing in frame 1? https://t.co/6Euy3kszMg — 🇬🇭Yinbil🇳🇬 (@namogoh) May 25, 2021

No be Derrick Boateng that? https://t.co/fsQAWIeiZr — I AM (@kelous_) May 25, 2021

Isn’t that Derick Boateng in the first frame? — couchie queen (@akuaTompodwe) May 25, 2021

lmao this why they packed Derrick Boateng thems https://t.co/APsWsgjflO — Agyeman (@Ohene_agyeman) May 26, 2021

Derek Owusu Boateng 😂 https://t.co/fkiGG0W5bF — nii adote (@6gadjetz) May 25, 2021