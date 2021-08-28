Fan View: ‘Arsenal women can definitely lash the men’ – Calls for Arteta's head after Manchester City thumping

The Gunners suffered their third straight defeat this season to drop to the bottom of the table, and their coach has been criticised

Arsenal have faced a barrage of criticism on social media after they suffered their third Premier League defeat in a row, going down 5-0 against Manchester City on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring for the home team at the Etihad in the seventh minute and Ferran Torres added a second five minutes later in what was a rapid start by the hosts.

The North London side were then reduced to ten men in the 35th minute when midfielder Granit Xhaka was dismissed for a two-footed lunge on Joao Cancelo, before Gabriel Jesus added the third for City in the 43rd minute to ensure they led 3-0 lead at the half-time break.

After the resumption, Rodri powered home the fourth into the corner in the 54th minute before Torres wrapped up the scoring with his second of the day with a header in the 84th minute.

The defeat now means Arsenal have lost all their first three matches – a 2-0 defeat against promoted side Brentford on the opening day, 2-0 against Chelsea at home last week, and now against City.

The latest result has left fans across Africa calling for Mikel Arteta's head, while others predicted the Gunners could face relegation at the end of the season.

Below is how Twitter reacted to the defeat by the Pep Guardiola charges.

Arsenal women can definitely lash their own men 😂😂 — Whizzlé 🇬🇭☆🇺🇸 (@thadwhizzle) August 28, 2021

Dear my @Arsenal, I am African & Africa is our business. Please, you mistreated Arsene Wenger & forced him out. Where I come from, we don’t do that to the elderly. Wenger had done so much for Arsenal. Invite him to Emirates & ask him to forgive you and we shall win win & win. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) August 28, 2021

Any ideas on how to un-love Arsenal? #KroenkeOut — Jay Juma (@JayJuma13) August 28, 2021

We've seen so many of these tackles against us, nothing happen. In fact,no foul was given in some. Arsenal is poor and English Referees are poorer — Stephen Ayodeji (@folabizenith) August 28, 2021

Arsenal are just banter right now — Terrace Paul (@TerracePaul) August 28, 2021

This is why we absolutely had to beat Brentford. You knew the second we lost that game we would end up losing the first 3. The most inevitable thing ever. #MCIARS — David (@Davo_614) August 28, 2021

Wouldnt be suprised if arsenal get religated — Slove (@Sloveeey) August 28, 2021

A frustrated @CarolRadull after the defeat by Man City and realizing they haven't scored a single goal in EPL this season. @NationFMKe kindly keep this queen of sports safe for us. Keep her in sight #TheGamePlan pic.twitter.com/0SbYq1fR3j — Ngugi (@gachie_n) August 28, 2021

We do not want to trust anymore ARTETA OUT @Arsenal @AFTVMedia . — Sadril Hossain (@hossain_sadril) August 28, 2021

Arsenal will be fighting relegation at this rate.



3 games, 3 losses, conceded more goals than any other team and haven't scored once... #EPL pic.twitter.com/fX6G96Lqbp — 🌷David☘ (@DManyun_) August 28, 2021

August 28th, 2011

Arsenal 2-8 Manchester United



August 28th, 2021

Arsenal 0-5 Manchester City.



AUGUST 28TH IS A BAD DAY FOR ARSENAL WHEN THEY MEET CLUBS FROM MANCHESTER. — iKoN_ic 🇬🇭 (@kwakuAgyei89) August 28, 2021

Manchester City 2-0 Arsenal in the 17th minute! Average players will deliver average results, resulting in mediocrity!#EPL #ArtetaOut — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) August 28, 2021

Am not surprised Pep is praising Arteta at his post match press conference. Stupid bald fraud man. If they give you this Arsenal team to manage won’t you sell all the prayers?! Our team should continue to trust the process because the fans don’t deserve to happy. — Abideen (@Abi_Dyn) August 28, 2021

Anyway, fixture ya Arsenal kwa game zake za mwanzo ilikua ngumu sana kwa upande wao wacha tuone next game ataendeleza ungese wake au ndio ataanza league. — 𝙾𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕-𝙰𝚖𝚘💥 (@AbediMuharami) August 28, 2021