Fan View: ‘The gun is too heavy to carry’ – Arsenal fans call for Arteta sacking after Chelsea defeat
Arsenal fans across Africa have once again called for Mikel Arteta's sacking after the team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Chelsea in the Premier on Sunday.
The Gunners were outplayed by their London rivals in front of their home fans, with first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James handing them a second consecutive defeat, having lost the season opener 2-0 against promoted side Brentford.
The latest defeat saw Arsenal drop to position 19 on the 20-team table and they are yet to even score a goal, their worst start to the season in 128 years.
With the game against Manchester City coming up on Saturday, a number of Arsenal fans in Africa have aired their views on social media, insisting the club should do away with Arteta or else “they will be relegated.”
Below is how Africa reacted after Arsenal's defeat against Chelsea.