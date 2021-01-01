Best of Africa

Fan View: ‘Ancelotti again?’ – Nigerian fans divided over Italian’s Real Madrid return

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Comments (0)
Ancelotti Everton 2020-21
Getty
The appointment of the Italian tactician as Los Blancos’ boss has received mixed reactions from the La Liga side’s faithful

Carlo Ancelotti’s reappointment as the handler of Real Madrid has left Nigerian fans divided.

Following the departure of Zinedine Zidane as Los Blancos’ boss, the veteran Italian tactician was brought back to the Spanish elite division outfit.

Prior to the announcement, Ancelotti was manager of Premier League side, Everton.

Editors' Picks

The former AC Milan and Chelsea gaffer returns to the club where he enjoyed significant success between 2013 and 2015.

Article continues below

Apart from leading the Santiago Bernabeu giants to their 10th European triumph in 2014, they also won the Copa del Rey that season and went on to capture the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

While some Nigerian fans took to social media to celebrate the 61-year-old’s return, some have questioned the decision of the club’s hierarchy.

Close