FAM gives 2021 SEA Games opportunity for U19 squad to kickstart 2024 Olympic preparations

FAM looks to the long-term as it closes the door on the Under-23 squad by opting for the Under-19 squad to play in the coming SEA Games in Vietnam.

After the debacle of the last Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in where Malaysia Under-23 side got knocked out from the competition in the group stages following defeats to Philippines and Cambodia, it would seem that Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) are revamping how the biennial competition is being looked at.

It was one of the agendas discussed during the 12th executive committee meeting for the term 2017-2021 held on Tuesday morning, it was decided that the upcoming SEA Games in later this year will be represented by the Under-19 squad instead of the usual Under-23 side.

This comes as FAM looks towards qualification to the 2024 Paris Olympics by starting to give the players that would be elligible for that qualification a headstart, not unlike what Footbal Association has done with their age-group squads in recent years.

More teams

New FAM Technical Director, Ong Kim Swee explained later that the decision was made to give the players a longer period of adaptation and progression that sees two separate cycles being completed by the squad ahead of the vital qualifiers in 2024.

"The management has yet to decide on who the coach will be, just that for now we have decided to give an opportunity to these Under-19 players who we know can take the responsibilty for the long term. Our purpose is to give them exposure for us to be prepared in 2024 for the Olympic qualification to Paris," said Kim Swee on Tuesday.

Article continues below

"It will be down to the coach who we are going to appoint to decide on the selection because the scope is big. The Under-19 squad with Brad Maloney and the FAM-MSN Project Squad with Yusri Che Lah will likely form the team as they are all in the same age category.

"We have a long period before the Olympic qualification. Before that there's the SEA Games, AFC U23 qualification as well as the 2023 SEA Games. This is among the best generation that we have and it's not about looking down on the SEA Games, just that we want to give them a lot of exposures.

"Up to the Olympic qualifications, there will be two cycles of SEA Games and AFC U23 qualifications with other tournaments along the way. In the short term we are not looking at achieving success during the SEA Games in Vietnam for example but once they gain more exposure, we do expect some form of success during the second SEA Games in Cambodia in 2023."