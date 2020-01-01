Falcao intends to join Beckham at Inter Miami as Colombian striker airs MLS future plan

The former Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Monaco forward is planning on heading to the USA when his Galatasaray contract expires

Radamel Falcao has revealed that he intends to join David Beckham at Miami before hanging up his boots, with the Colombian eager to head for once his contract expires.

The 34-year-old striker still has two years left on his deal in Turkey, however, he is already looking to the future and a potential next port of call.

Falcao would welcome the opportunity to head for the United States once he next hits the open market, with a spell in Florida holding plenty of appeal to him.

More teams

Inter Miami, with Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Beckham at the helm, are forever on the hunt for marquee additions.

It remains to be seen whether an invitation will be extended to Falcao, but the former , and forward is hoping that he will be given the chance to chase a dream.

He told Daniel Habif: “I have two more years left on my contract with Galatasaray and I want to play with Inter Miami because there are a lot of Colombians there and it reminds me of my country.”

While Falcao’s plan to head to the States is all part of winding down his career, a man who previously took in loan spells at and says he has no plans to head into retirement any time soon.

He added on his ambition for the future: “I plan on playing for a couple more years but I have thought about my future.

“I would like to have a couple of businesses that I can manage and if not I would like to do something related to football.

Article continues below

“I wouldn’t want to become a manager but I would like to prepare so I can become a sporting director.

“If not I would consider becoming a player agent because with my experience I can help the young players with their career.”

Beckham has shown how a transition can be made from player to owner, so Falcao could take some important lessons from the former captain if he gets his wish of heading to Miami in 2022.