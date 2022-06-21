Faitout Maouassa: Montpellier sign Congo prospect on loan from Club Brugge

The 23-year-old will represent Olivier Dall'Oglio’s men for the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign

Montpellier have announced the signing of Faitout Maouassa on a season-long loan from Belgium elite division side Club Brugge.

The former France youth international who remains eligible to represent Congo at the senior level had left Rennes for the Belgian side in 2021.

However, he was unable to tie down a regular place at the Jan Breydel Stadium – featuring in just seven league matches in the just-concluded campaign.

He has now returned home with the ambition of reviving his stuttering career.

Maouassa's arrival at La Paillade comes in the wake of the exit of Cameroon international Ambroise Oyongo and Serbian left-back Mihailo Ristic - who recently joined Portuguese side Benfica.

In his first interview, the 23-year-old is glad to have made the move to Stade de la Mosson while hoping to settle down quickly and deliver for the club.

“I’m very happy to join Montpellier and the beautiful project of this club,” he was quoted by the club website.

“On a personal level, I hope to have fun on the pitch and play as many games as possible.

“I already know a lot of players in the squad, which will probably be a plus for my integration. Collectively, I hope we can go as high as possible together.

“I really want to say to the fans that I am very happy to come here. I hope to please them as much as possible this season.”

In the same vein, president Laurent Nicollin hopes the player of African descent contributes positively to the club’s outing next term.

“The arrival of Faitout is a good thing for us. He is here to revive his career after a complicated season in Brugge and I hope he will contribute to bringing a plus to the team. In any case, I am very happy that he is signing for us,” he said.

Article continues below

Maouassa will wear jersey number 27 in the French elite division side and has become the third African in Dall'Oglio’s squad. Others are Yanis Guermouche (Algeria), and Beni Makouana (Congo).

Barring any fitness worries, he could make his debut when Montpellier square up against Clermont in a friendly encounter slated for July 19.