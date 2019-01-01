Championing faith and self-belief, India regroups before facing Qatar

Igor Stimac's India will not deviate from their style of football as they gear up to face the Asian Champions...

One has to take a long walk down memory lane to find an instance when had an upper hand against a west-Asian country like Oman for the lion's share of a match.

From defending with seven-to-eight players for the bulk of 90 minutes, have now emerged as a side which dares to stick to their style of 'pass-and-move' even against quality sides. There's a conviction amongst the players that they can match their more illustrious counterparts in every department and the first half in Guwahati was a testimony to it.

After Igor Stimac took charge, there has been a distinct change in the mentality of the players which has been reflected in their body language, approach and gameplay. The team is not only dominating possession and creating chances but are also looking hungry to win back possession.

"As soon as the Oman match ended, we shifted our focus immediately to the next match. are the strongest team in the group and playing them will not be easy. (But) There is no reason to fear and we shall look to score goals and play good football," told an optimistic Stimac after reaching Doha.

Before facing a side like , it is important to have a positive mindset coupled with a lot of self-belief and this Indian side possess both the qualities. It takes a lot of courage to keep the ball, build from the back, and press higher when you are playing against a technically superior side. But the Blue Tigers were absolutely spot on in executing their coach's ideas for the first 45 minutes against Oman.

It takes time to adapt to a new style of football and the key here is perseverance. It is heartening to see Stimac backing his boys to persist on his philosophy irrespective of circumstances and scoreline. The side has ceased to take shelter in a defensive cocoon and rely on aimless long balls from the while playing against better opponents, and this giant leap of faith is progress in the right direction.

India now must work on finishing the game after taking the lead, which will happen gradually. In the previous two matches against Syria and Oman, India went ahead and yet they conceded in the last quarter. Though the team looked jaded towards the end, the workrate is not the main concern but the effectiveness of it.

The players have been making quite a few unnecessary runs throughout the match instead of conserving their energy for the opportune moments. A bit more smartness in the way they run and India's issues of conceding late goals could be solved.

Qatar has progressed in leaps and bounds since the last couple of years and even the staunchest of supporters will possibly bet against a miracle on Tuesday. There's no element of doubt that India will face a stern test in every department, but if the team shows mental fortitude, which has been the hallmark of the Stimac-era, then the men in blue can leave the pitch with their heads high after 90 minutes.