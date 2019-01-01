Fabregas sad to see Wenger's Arsenal reputation tarnished by forced exit

The former Gunners midfielder believes the French coach will always be fondly remembered in north London, but had hoped to see him go out on a high

Cesc Fabregas admits the manner of Arsene Wenger’s departure from , with his reputation tarnished by back-to-back finishes out of the top four, left him feeling “sad” for a former boss.

The Gunners bid farewell to an iconic French coach in the summer of 2018.

After 22 years of stability and continuity in north London, a page was turned as Wenger walked away a year before his contract was due to expire.

He left many happy memories behind, including three title triumphs and a historic ‘Invincibles’ campaign, but had lost support from large sections of a demanding fan base.

Fabregas hopes history will be kind to the man who gave him his big break, with it important to remember all of the good that Wenger did in before reflecting on a forgettable end.

Quizzed on the criticism aimed at the ex-Gunners boss prior to his departure, Fabregas told beIN Sports: “Some moments I was sad, yes. He doesn’t deserve it for what he’s done.

“In football, it’s all about today. What you’ve done yesterday, unfortunately, doesn’t count.”

While Wenger was unable to bow out on a high at Arsenal, Fabregas believes that his achievements will stand the test of time and that he will be fondly remembered by all of those associated with the Gunners.

He added: “When you retire after 20, 30 years, people will talk about it and remember it like ‘wow, what they did’.”

Wenger remains out of football since leaving his post at Emirates Stadium, with no new role taken on as yet despite regular claims that he is not ready for retirement.

Fabregas has also left English football for a second time, with a move to made in January after a productive spell at .

The 31-year-old has graced the very top of the game, as a World Cup winner, but he is aware that, like Wenger, he needs to maintain certain standards in order for his career to be heralded when the day comes to hang up his boots.

“Right now you need to perform today, this is the world we live in,” said Fabregas.

“It’s great because you cannot live in the past. I will be able to live in the past when I’m 38 and I retire and hang up my boots.

“It will be perfect as I can see videos of myself scoring goals every single day.”