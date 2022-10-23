Fabio Cannavaro tried to resign as Benevento manager after four games but president refused to let him go

World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has revealed he offered to resign as Benevento manager after just four games but saw his request turned down.

Takes charge of Serie B side

Oversees poor start

Offer to quit rejected

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italy legend was appointed manager of Serie B side Benevento in September but has already offered to quit. Cannavaro has revealed he sent in a letter of resignation after a poor start to the season that brought two defeats and two draws in his first four matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I submitted my resignation because I considered it a due act, and because Foggia is not only a sports director, but also a friend," he said. "To make everything very clear, I took a step back, but the president was very forceful in rejecting it and that, I admit, made me happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cannavaro is in his first coaching role in his homeland after managing clubs in China and Saudi Arabia, as well as a brief stint in charge of the Chinese national team in 2019. The former defender clearly has not made the best of starts to life in Italy's second tier but still has the backing of the club, for now at least.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BENEVENTO? The team head to Pisa on Saturday in Serie B and will be aiming to pick up just their third win of the 2022-23 season.